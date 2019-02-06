Avaya : to Showcase Solutions to Improve Healthcare Experiences at HIMSS 2019

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to
enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, will be
demonstrating its comprehensive portfolio of solutions for the
healthcare industry at the upcoming HIMSS Global Conference & Exhibition
held at the Orange County Convention and Exhibition Center in Orlando,
FL from February 11-15. Avaya will be exhibiting at booth #6541 in
conjunction with ConvergeOne.
The HIMSS 2019 event brings together over 45,000 health information and
technology professionals, clinicians, executives and market suppliers
from around the world.
Avaya Solutions for Connecting Healthcare include:
-
Care Team Collaboration
-
Improve care coordination with multimedia mobile solutions
-
Improve care team time with patients
-
Reduce preventable harm through workflows and collaboration
-
Patient Access & Services
-
Improve patient access to care with a rich omnichannel solution
-
Reduce wait times, no shows and in-network referrals leveraging
automation and EHR integration with your access center
-
Proactively engage patient on their media of choice
-
Increase patient referrals
-
Improve patient access to medication regiments and care plans
-
Virtual Care
-
Reduce avoidable emergent and urgent care through telehealth triage
-
Connect care team and peer coaches with patients in time of need
-
Improve and scale homecare with clinical contact centers
“Avaya healthcare solutions provide the reliability, security,
flexibility and scale we require to better meet the needs of our clients
through innovative communications tools, and Avaya is now working with
us to transition to the cloud,” said Bob Doran, Vice President of
Telecommunications, Automated Health Systems. “We currently span fifteen
states across the U.S. and growing, and we have depended on Avaya’s
99.999% uptime reliability since 1994. They are a trusted partner that
provides the highest levels of support and service, combined with
communications and collaboration solutions we can rely on, and that our
clients rely on, each and every day.”
For healthcare providers, the care team’s ability to communicate with
patients along their health journey is vital to the mission of
supporting their care plan and reducing readmissions. By connecting
people, resources, data, and solutions, providers can optimize
operations and reduce risk, while increasing operational efficiency and
profitability. A flexible communications solution is critically
important to the successful digital transformation of health care
systems. The top 10 healthcare services companies in the world, and the
top 10 U.S. hospitals all depend on Avaya communications solutions to
enhance patient experience, improve care team effectiveness and
collaboration, and drive increased efficiency.
Avaya and its ecosystem of partners have deep expertise and teams
focused specifically on addressing the unique requirements of delivering
communication solutions to the healthcare industry. Avaya works with
these partners to combine technical, customer engagement and services
resources to provide a comprehensive portfolio of solutions for
healthcare providers addressing patient access and services, virtual
care, telemedicine and care team collaboration to improve productivity,
streamline workflow, improve the quality of care and increase ROI.
“We have 55 remote locations, three different hospitals, and 450
different healthcare providers as part of our network, and our Avaya
communication solutions enable us to provide an optimal combination of
human touch supported by smart automation for improved patient
experience,” said Tim Rosner, Chief Technology Officer, Southcoast
Health. “We’re implementing new technologies in healthcare and place a
lot of value in our long-term partnership with Avaya that enables us to
move forward successfully in this effort.”
According to research firm IDC, today there are more opportunities and
challenges than ever to effectively communicate with patients, starting
with the number of channel choices—phone, web, text, or chat—used to
connect with them. A one-size-fits-all strategy will not work.
Enterprise patient access and services and digital care coordination
solutions must be flexible based on patients’ communication needs and
where they are in their patient journey. These solutions must also
address evolving technology, business, and regulatory requirements
facing healthcare organizations.1
“Our focus is completely, 100 percent on our patients, including our
entire workflow, systems and communications platform,” said Jim
Hennigan, IT Manager, Innova Health Systems. “We are looking at new and
innovative ways to enhance the patient experience and to make healthcare
more accessible to diverse groups like millennials. Avaya omnichannel
solutions enable us to use all channels of communication, from web chat,
video, voice, and telemedicine to provide more effective care in a
proactive, efficient way.”
For more information about Avaya Healthcare solutions, visit:
1 “Driving Operational Efficiencies Through Improved Patient
Access and Services” – IDC, June 2018
About Avaya
Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day
millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over
one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to
win–by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and
employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to
enhance and simplify communications and collaboration–in the cloud,
on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed
to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re
the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that
Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.
