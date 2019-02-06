Avaya : to Showcase Solutions to Improve Healthcare Experiences at HIMSS 2019

More than 3,000 healthcare institutions around the world rely on Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, will be demonstrating its comprehensive portfolio of solutions for the healthcare industry at the upcoming HIMSS Global Conference & Exhibition held at the Orange County Convention and Exhibition Center in Orlando, FL from February 11-15. Avaya will be exhibiting at booth #6541 in conjunction with ConvergeOne. The HIMSS 2019 event brings together over 45,000 health information and technology professionals, clinicians, executives and market suppliers from around the world.

Avaya Solutions for Connecting Healthcare include:

Care Team Collaboration Improve care coordination with multimedia mobile solutions Improve care team time with patients Reduce preventable harm through workflows and collaboration

Patient Access & Services Improve patient access to care with a rich omnichannel solution Reduce wait times, no shows and in-network referrals leveraging automation and EHR integration with your access center Proactively engage patient on their media of choice Increase patient referrals Improve patient access to medication regiments and care plans

Virtual Care Reduce avoidable emergent and urgent care through telehealth triage Connect care team and peer coaches with patients in time of need Improve and scale homecare with clinical contact centers



“Avaya healthcare solutions provide the reliability, security, flexibility and scale we require to better meet the needs of our clients through innovative communications tools, and Avaya is now working with us to transition to the cloud,” said Bob Doran, Vice President of Telecommunications, Automated Health Systems. “We currently span fifteen states across the U.S. and growing, and we have depended on Avaya’s 99.999% uptime reliability since 1994. They are a trusted partner that provides the highest levels of support and service, combined with communications and collaboration solutions we can rely on, and that our clients rely on, each and every day.”

For healthcare providers, the care team’s ability to communicate with patients along their health journey is vital to the mission of supporting their care plan and reducing readmissions. By connecting people, resources, data, and solutions, providers can optimize operations and reduce risk, while increasing operational efficiency and profitability. A flexible communications solution is critically important to the successful digital transformation of health care systems. The top 10 healthcare services companies in the world, and the top 10 U.S. hospitals all depend on Avaya communications solutions to enhance patient experience, improve care team effectiveness and collaboration, and drive increased efficiency.

Avaya and its ecosystem of partners have deep expertise and teams focused specifically on addressing the unique requirements of delivering communication solutions to the healthcare industry. Avaya works with these partners to combine technical, customer engagement and services resources to provide a comprehensive portfolio of solutions for healthcare providers addressing patient access and services, virtual care, telemedicine and care team collaboration to improve productivity, streamline workflow, improve the quality of care and increase ROI.

“We have 55 remote locations, three different hospitals, and 450 different healthcare providers as part of our network, and our Avaya communication solutions enable us to provide an optimal combination of human touch supported by smart automation for improved patient experience,” said Tim Rosner, Chief Technology Officer, Southcoast Health. “We’re implementing new technologies in healthcare and place a lot of value in our long-term partnership with Avaya that enables us to move forward successfully in this effort.”

According to research firm IDC, today there are more opportunities and challenges than ever to effectively communicate with patients, starting with the number of channel choices—phone, web, text, or chat—used to connect with them. A one-size-fits-all strategy will not work. Enterprise patient access and services and digital care coordination solutions must be flexible based on patients’ communication needs and where they are in their patient journey. These solutions must also address evolving technology, business, and regulatory requirements facing healthcare organizations.1

“Our focus is completely, 100 percent on our patients, including our entire workflow, systems and communications platform,” said Jim Hennigan, IT Manager, Innova Health Systems. “We are looking at new and innovative ways to enhance the patient experience and to make healthcare more accessible to diverse groups like millennials. Avaya omnichannel solutions enable us to use all channels of communication, from web chat, video, voice, and telemedicine to provide more effective care in a proactive, efficient way.”

