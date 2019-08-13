Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Avedro Inc    AVDR

AVEDRO INC

(AVDR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

AVEDRO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Avedro, Inc. - AVDR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 05:57pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Avedro, Inc. (NasdaqGM: AVDR) to Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Avedro will receive only 0.365 shares of Glaukos for each share of Avedro that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-avdr/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVEDRO INC
05:57pAVEDRO INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
08/08BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : AVDR) on Behalf of Avedro Shareholders an..
PR
08/08AVEDRO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
08/07SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Avedro, Inc. has ..
PR
08/07AVEDRO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07AVEDRO INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operations a..
AQ
08/07Avedro, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
07/25Avedro, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 8, 201..
GL
05/20AVEDRO : to Present at the Guggenheim MedTech Disruptors Summit
AQ
05/09AVEDRO : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 40,0 M
EBIT 2019 -29,8 M
Net income 2019 -32,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -10,4x
P/E ratio 2020 -13,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 9,34x
Capi. / Sales2020 7,11x
Capitalization 374 M
Chart AVEDRO INC
Duration : Period :
Avedro Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVEDRO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 24,75  $
Last Close Price 22,35  $
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Reza Zadno President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Palmisano Chairman
Sujal Bhalakia Vice President-Operation
Thomas E. Griffin Chief Financial Officer
Vineeta Belanger Vice President-Clinical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVEDRO INC0.00%374
MEDTRONIC PLC11.77%135 658
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.30.05%43 704
HOYA CORPORATION31.87%30 245
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS33.35%28 426
TERUMO CORP-45.46%23 391
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group