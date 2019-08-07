Log in
Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Avedro, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its sale to Glaukos Corporation

0
08/07/2019 | 08:04pm EDT

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating Avedro (Nasdaq: AVDR) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale of Avedro to Glaukos.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/avedro-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges Avedro's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only 0.365 shares of Glaukos stock for each share of Avedro common stock they own.  Gaukos is acquiring Avedro at a substantial discount.  The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Avedro by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Avedro accepts a superior bid. Avedro insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating on the conduct of Avedro's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Avedro.

If you own common stock in Avedro and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/avedro-inc.                    

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi--oreilly-llp-investigates-whether-avedro-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-sale-to-glaukos-corporation-300898427.html

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
