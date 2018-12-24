AVENG : Changes to the board

AEG 201812240028A

AVENG LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1944/018119/06)

ISIN: ZAE000111829

SHARE CODE: AEG

('Aveng' or 'the Group')

CHANGES TO THE BOARD

In compliance with paragraph 3.59(b) of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, shareholders

are hereby advised that Kholeka Mzondeki has resigned as the Group's Lead Independent Non-

Executive Director, with effect from 21 December 2018.

Kholeka has been a Board member for the past five years. The Board wishes to thank Kholeka for

her valuable contribution.

May Hermanus, who has been a Board member since 2009, has been appointed Lead Independent

Non-Executive Director and Mike Kilbride, who has been a Board member since 2012, has been

appointed the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, with immediate effect

Further Reconstituted Board committees will be announced in due course.

By order of the Board of Directors

Jet Park

24 December 2018

JSE Sponsor

UBS South Africa Proprietary Limited

