AVENG LIMITED - Category 2 transaction announcement: Disposal of Aveng Water

01/18/2019 | 03:19am EST

AEG 201901180001A

Category 2 transaction announcement: Disposal of Aveng Water

AVENG LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1944/018119/06)

ISIN: ZAE000111829

SHARE CODE: AEG

('Aveng' or 'the Group')

CATEGORY 2 TRANSACTION ANNOUNCEMENT: Disposal of Aveng Water

Background and rationale

In February 2018, Aveng Limited ('Aveng' or the 'Group') announced the results of its strategic

review ('Strategic Review'). The outcome of the review was the adoption by Aveng of a new and

focused strategy to be an international infrastructure and resources group operating in selected

markets and capitalising on its considerable knowledge and experience. As part of this Strategic

Review, the Group announced that it intends to dispose of certain non-core assets and properties.

Aveng Water Proprietary Limited and the Aveng Namibia Water business (together 'Aveng Water')

was identified as one of these non-core assets.

Aveng has entered into a sale and purchase agreement ('SPA') with Cambrose 735 Proprietary

Limited, a special purpose vehicle incorporated as a private company ('Infinity Partners'), for the

sale of the shares in Aveng Water Proprietary Limited and the Aveng Namibia Water business

('Proposed Transaction').

Infinity Partners is a 100% Black-owned company jointly held by E-Squared Investments Proprietary

Limited ('E-Squared') and Suzie Nkambule, the current managing director of Aveng Water who has

led the successful turnaround of the business for the past 3 years. Suzie Nkambule is a Fellow of the

Allan Gray Orbis Foundation and will lead the business as it builds on its strategy and capabilities to

become a leading water infrastructure development and technology company operating across sub-

Saharan Africa.

E-Squared is a large impact investor whose vision is of an economically sustainable and inclusive

South Africa. E-Squared invests in high-impact businesses driven by the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation

Fellows who have entrepreneurial ambition and who seek to make meaningful

transformation possible in the South African economy. Investing in Infinity Partners is aligned to E-

Squared's mission to empower responsible entrepreneurs to become the catalysts for economic

development, transformation and social upliftment in South Africa.

This sale is another important step in the delivery of Aveng's Strategic Action Plan and in the

refocussing of Aveng to become an international infrastructure and resources group. The Proposed

Transaction addresses the retention of all existing jobs, surety for the continuation of existing

clients' contracts, and sustainability to ensure the business remains successful well into the future.

Particulars of the Proposed Transaction

Aveng will sell the shares in Aveng Water and the transaction will be structured as follows:

(i) Sale of 100% of the issued shares of Aveng Water Proprietary Limited; and

(ii) Sale of the assets and liabilities and the business of the Aveng Namibia Water from Aveng

Namibia.

The fully-funded net transaction consideration is R95 million and will be settled in cash on a debt

free basis.

The proceeds from the sale will be used to strengthen the financial position of the Group and will be

applied as working capital to the remainder of the Grinaker-LTA business as previously agreed with

the Group's South African Lenders in the Common Terms Agreement.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first calendar quarter of 2019.

Conditions precedent

The Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions precedent, including:

(i) Satisfactory completion of due diligence;

(ii) Entering into a license agreement in terms of which Aveng Water retains the right to use the

'Aveng Water' brand and all other related brands for a period of six calendar months after the

Effective Date;

(iii) To the extent legally required, the Proposed Transaction is approved by the Competition

Authorities in all applicable jurisdictions;

(iv) To the extent required, approval of the Proposed Transaction by financiers who are party to the

Common Terms Agreement concluded with Aveng Limited on 25 February 2018 and most recently

amended on 13 September 2018;

(v) any other required regulatory approvals in respect of the final agreements and the Proposed

Transaction; and

(vi) any third-party consents that may be required for the implementation of the Proposed

Transaction to the satisfaction of the Aveng.

The SPA incudes representations and warranties that are normally associated with a transaction of

this nature.

About Aveng Water

Aveng Water is a leading water treatment process engineering and project delivery business with a

broad service offering from project development to long term operations and maintenance. The

business has a core capability well ahead of its South African peers in mine-impacted water

treatment technology and sea water desalination in Southern Africa. It is well positioned in the

water sector for both public and private water and wastewater reuse developments with strong

international and local partners to meaningfully participate in the delivery of the South African water

and sanitation infrastructure backlog.

Aveng Water was reclassified and reported as Held for Sale in the annual financial statements for the

year ended 30 June 2018. As part of this reclassification, the basis of valuation was changed to fair

value less cost to sell. The net asset value of the business unit amounted to negative R29 million.

The Group reported a profit after taxation of R63 million for the year end 30 June 2018 relating to

Aveng Water.

The historical financial information for Aveng Water was prepared in accordance with International

Financial Reporting Standards.

This information has not been reviewed or reported on by the Group's external auditors.

Categorisation

The Proposed Transaction is categorised as a Category 2 transaction in terms of the JSE Listings

Requirements and accordingly no shareholder approval is required.

Jet Park

18 January 2019

JSE Sponsor

UBS South Africa Proprietary Limited

Legal advisors

Baker & McKenzie

Enquiries:

Michael Canterbury

Group Executive: Strategy & Investor Relations

Tel: 011 779 2979

Email: michael.canterbury@avenggroup.com

Date: 18/01/2019 07:42:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').

The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of

the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,

indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,

information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Aveng Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 08:18:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
