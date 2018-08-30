AVENG : Notification of the voting results in respect of bondholders meeting

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number 1944/018119/06)
Share code: AEG ISIN: ZAE000111829
JSE 2019 Convertible Bond Code: AEGCB
JSE 2019 Convertible Bond ISIN: ZAE000194940
('Aveng' or 'the Issuer')
NOTIFICATION OF THE VOTING RESULTS IN RESPECT OF BONDHOLDERS MEETING
Bondholders are referred to the notice of meeting released on SENS on 8 August 2018, the meeting of which was held today, 30 August 2018 at the offices of Baker McKenzie at 1 Commerce Square, 39 Rivonia Road, Sandhurst, Johannesburg, 2196 ('the Bondholders Meeting') at which the Extraordinary Resolution set out below was considered.
Extraordinary Resolution Number 1:
To the extent that the Issuer early redeems the Bonds pursuant to Condition 10.2(d) of the Conditions through the issue of new Ordinary Shares, the Bondholders hereby approve such redemption of the Bonds then outstanding at 100% of their Principal Amount, together with accrued interest by allotting and issuing to or for the benefit of the relevant holder of each such Bond such number of Ordinary Shares as is determined by dividing the relevant redemption amount of the Bond by the price at which the Issuer issued Ordinary Shares pursuant to the rights offer implemented by the Issuer on 29 June 2018, being 10 cents per Ordinary Share.
In this regard, the Issuer confirms the voting results from the Bondholders Meeting in relation to the total nominal amount of all debt securities of the Issuer as follows:
Number of bond units in issue: 200,000
|
Extraordinary Resolution
|
Debt securities voted in person or by proxy disclosed as a number
(each bond has a Principal value of R10,000.00)
|
Debt securities voted in person or by proxy disclosed as a percentage
|
Votes abstained as a percentage
|
Votes carried for resolution as a percentage (voted on at the meeting)
|
Votes against resolution as a percentage (voted on at the meeting)
|
Number 1
|
158,881
|
79.4405%
|
0%
|
100%
|
0%
30 August 2018
Financial advisor and transaction sponsor for the Capital Markets Transaction
Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Legal advisors
Baker McKenzie
Debt sponsor
Absa Bank Limited, acting through its corporate and investment banking division
Aveng
Michael Canterbury
Group Executive: Strategy & Investor Relations
Tel: 011 779 2979
Email: michael.canterbury@avenggroup.com
Disclaimer
Aveng Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 13:26:16 UTC