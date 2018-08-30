AVENG : Notification of the voting results in respect of bondholders meeting

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number 1944/018119/06)

Share code: AEG ISIN: ZAE000111829

JSE 2019 Convertible Bond Code: AEGCB

JSE 2019 Convertible Bond ISIN: ZAE000194940

('Aveng' or 'the Issuer')

NOTIFICATION OF THE VOTING RESULTS IN RESPECT OF BONDHOLDERS MEETING

Bondholders are referred to the notice of meeting released on SENS on 8 August 2018, the meeting of which was held today, 30 August 2018 at the offices of Baker McKenzie at 1 Commerce Square, 39 Rivonia Road, Sandhurst, Johannesburg, 2196 ('the Bondholders Meeting') at which the Extraordinary Resolution set out below was considered.

Extraordinary Resolution Number 1:

To the extent that the Issuer early redeems the Bonds pursuant to Condition 10.2(d) of the Conditions through the issue of new Ordinary Shares, the Bondholders hereby approve such redemption of the Bonds then outstanding at 100% of their Principal Amount, together with accrued interest by allotting and issuing to or for the benefit of the relevant holder of each such Bond such number of Ordinary Shares as is determined by dividing the relevant redemption amount of the Bond by the price at which the Issuer issued Ordinary Shares pursuant to the rights offer implemented by the Issuer on 29 June 2018, being 10 cents per Ordinary Share.

In this regard, the Issuer confirms the voting results from the Bondholders Meeting in relation to the total nominal amount of all debt securities of the Issuer as follows:

Number of bond units in issue: 200,000

Extraordinary Resolution Debt securities voted in person or by proxy disclosed as a number (each bond has a Principal value of R10,000.00) Debt securities voted in person or by proxy disclosed as a percentage Votes abstained as a percentage Votes carried for resolution as a percentage (voted on at the meeting) Votes against resolution as a percentage (voted on at the meeting) Number 1 158,881 79.4405% 0% 100% 0%

30 August 2018

Financial advisor and transaction sponsor for the Capital Markets Transaction

Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Legal advisors

Baker McKenzie

Debt sponsor

Absa Bank Limited, acting through its corporate and investment banking division

Aveng

Michael Canterbury

Group Executive: Strategy & Investor Relations

Tel: 011 779 2979

Email: michael.canterbury@avenggroup.com

