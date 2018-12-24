Log in
AVENG LIMITED

AVENG LIMITED (AEGJ)
Aveng : changes to the board

12/24/2018 | 10:35am CET

Shareholders are hereby advised that Kholeka Mzondeki has resigned as the Group's lead independent non- executive director, with effect from 21 December 2018.

Kholeka has been a board member for the past five years. The board wishes to thank Kholeka for her valuable contribution.

May Hermanus, who has been a board member since 2009, has been appointed lead independent non-executive director and Mike Kilbride, who has been a board member since 2012, has been appointed the chairman of the remuneration committee, with immediate effect

Further reconstituted board committees will be announced in due course.

Disclaimer

Aveng Ltd. published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 09:34:01 UTC
