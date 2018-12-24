Aveng : changes to the board

Shareholders are hereby advised that Kholeka Mzondeki has resigned as the Group's lead independent non- executive director, with effect from 21 December 2018.
Kholeka has been a board member for the past five years. The board wishes to thank Kholeka for her valuable contribution.
May Hermanus, who has been a board member since 2009, has been appointed lead independent non-executive director and Mike Kilbride, who has been a board member since 2012, has been appointed the chairman of the remuneration committee, with immediate effect
Further reconstituted board committees will be announced in due course.
