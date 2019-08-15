Avenira : AEV - Quarterly Activities Report

1. BAOBAB PHOSPHATE PROJECT SALE

Summary of the Transaction Agreement

Under an agreement executed 28 June 2019 (Transaction Agreement) Avenira has agreed to sell or assign all its rights and interests in the following assets to the Purchasers:

Baobab Fertilizer Africa (BFA) (the wholly owned subsidiary which holds Avenira's interests in the Baobab Phosphate Project) and the associated Baobab Intellectual Property and Other Information;

Novaphos (other than the existing Australian Licence Agreement as outlined below);

The intercompany loan between Avenira and BMCC; and the intercompany loan between Avenira and BFA.

The Company is in the process of preparing a Notice of Meeting setting out the Transaction terms and including an Independent Expert's Report providing an opinion on whether the Transaction is fair and reasonable to Avenira shareholders (other than the Purchasers) which will be sent to shareholders shortly. Avenira shareholders will have an opportunity to vote on the Transaction and capital reduction at the shareholder meeting targeted for September 2019. Subject to meeting all of the condition's precedent, the Transaction is likely to complete shortly after the shareholder meeting.

2. BAOBAB PHOSPHATE PROJECT (Avenira 80%)

2.1 EXPANSION AND UPGRADE PROJECT

During the quarter following the completion of the feasibility study in March 2019 the Company reviewed value engineering study proposals. No further progress was made due to funding constraints.

2.2 PROJECT OPERATIONS

Key areas of activity during the June 2019 quarter are listed below.

Occupational Health and Safety

No medical treatment injury or lost-time injury during the quarter.

Mining & Processing

There was no crushing and processing of mined ore from the Run Of Mine material onsite during the quarter as the Company has been monitoring commissioning and evaluation tests of a modified contracted crushing and screening operation.

Sales

There were no sales during the quarter.

Senegal Tax audit

Following a tax audit BMCC has received a demand notice from the tax department for US$1.6 million on outstanding VAT and WHT. On advice from the Company's tax advisors we believe the amount due is significantly