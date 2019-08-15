Avenira : AEV - Quarterly Activities Report

|
Location
|
Tenement Name
|
Tenement
|
Nature of Company's Interest
|
Northern Territory
|
Arruwurra
|
EL29840
|
100%
|
Northern Territory
|
Wonarah
|
EL29841
|
100%
|
Northern Territory
|
Dalmore
|
EL29849
|
100%
|
Northern Territory
|
Central Wonarah
|
EL31477
|
100%
|
Senegal
|
Baobab
|
014015/MIM/DMG
|
80%
|
Senegal
|
Gadde Bissik
|
2018-1840
|
80%
Compliance Statement
Information in this report relating to Exploration Results or estimates of Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves has been extracted from the reports listed below. The reports are available to be viewed on the company website at: www.avenira.com
The company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this document relative to markets for Avenira trends in resources, recoveries, production and anticipated expense levels, as well as other statements about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward- looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. Avenira does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements even if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.