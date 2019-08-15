Avenira : AEV - Quarterly Cashflow Report

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date (12
$A'000
months)
$A'000
2.2
Proceeds from the disposal of:
(a) property, plant and equipment
-
-
(b)
tenements (see item 10)
-
-
(c)
investments
-
-
(d)
other non-current assets
-
-
2.3
Cash flows from loans to other entities
-
(137)
2.4
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
2.5
Other (provide details if material)
-
15
2.6
Net cash from / (used in) investing
-
(139)
activities
3.
Cash flows from financing activities
3.1
Proceeds from issues of shares
-
2,800
3.2
Proceeds from issue of convertible notes
-
-
3.3
Proceeds from exercise of share options
-
-
3.4
Transaction costs related to issues of
-
(61)
shares, convertible notes or options
3.5
Proceeds from borrowings
1,151
2,420
3.6
Repayment of borrowings
(510)
(835)
3.7
Transaction costs related to loans and
-
-
borrowings
3.8
Dividends paid
-
-
3.9
Other (provide details if material)
-
-
3.10
Net cash from / (used in) financing
641
4,324
activities
4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
4.1
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
1,310
3,679
period
4.2
Net cash from / (used in) operating
(1,552)
(7,304)
activities (item 1.9 above)
4.3
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
(116)
(255)
(item 2.6 above)
4.4
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
641
4,324
(item 3.10 above)
4.5
Effect of movement in exchange rates on
18
(143)
cash held
4.6
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
301
301
period
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts
Current quarter
Previous quarter
$A'000
$A'000
5.1
Bank balances
301
1,310
5.2
Call deposits
-
-
5.3
Bank overdrafts
-
-
5.4
Other (provide details)
-
-
5.5
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
301
1,310
quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)
6.
Payments to directors of the entity and their associates
Current quarter
$A'000
6.1
Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
143
6.2
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included
Nil
in item 2.3
6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2
Item 6.1 includes aggregate amounts paid to directors including salary, Director fees, consulting fees and superannuation.
7.
Payments to related entities of the entity and their
Current quarter
associates
$A'000
7.1
Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
Nil
7.2
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included
Nil
in item 2.3
7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2
N/A
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
8. Financing facilities available
Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position
Loan facilities (i)
Credit standby arrangements (ii)
Other (please specify) (iii) (iv)
Total facility amount
Amount drawn at
at quarter end
quarter end
$A'000
$A'000
4,648
4,648
Nil
Nil
5,024
2,467
8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.
5-yearterm loan provided by CBAO Groupe Attijariwafa Bank on 31 December 2016 of XOF 2 billion at 6.75% interest rate. No principal or interest repayments for first twelve months. Subsequently a further twelve-month deferral on principal repayments until 31 December 2018 has been agreed with CBAO. The loan is secured over all of the assets of Gadde Bissik Phosphate Operations SUARL, the 80% owned subsidiary of Avenira Limited.
Trade finance facility provided by CBAO Groupe Attijariwafa Bank on 31 December 2016 of XOF 2 billion at 7.00% interest rate. The facility is unsecured.
Twleve month convertible bridge loans provided by Agrifos Partners LLC for US$250,000, Agrifields DMCC for US$250,000 and Tablo Corporation for US$400,000 on 15 March 2019 at 10% interest rate. Subject to shareholder approval, each bridge loan may be converted into fully-paid ordinary Avenira shares ('Shares') at any time by a Lender at the 15 trading days volume weighted average ASX Share price ('15-day VWAP') subject to a $0.008 floor and a $0.024 ceiling, or by Avenira, at the 15-day VWAP subject to a $0.001 floor and a $0.024 ceiling, at any time with the Lender's prior consent or during the month prior to maturity (subject to certain conditions). The loans are unsecured.
Unsecured bridge loans provided by Agrifos Partners LLC, Agrifields DMCC and Tablo Corporation for US$2,600,000 to 80% subsidiary Baobab Mining and Chemicals Corporations SA on 16 May 2019 at 10% interest rate. The loans are unsecured and have a maturity date of 30 September 2019.
9.
Estimated cash outflows for next quarter
$A'000
9.1
Exploration and evaluation
40
9.2
Development
1,970
9.3
Production
-
9.4
Staff costs
415
9.5
Administration and corporate costs
625
9.6
Other (provide details if material) - Principal and
275
interest repayments of CBAO loan
9.7
Total estimated cash outflows
3,325
* Estimated cash outflows will be paid from draw downs on the Major Shareholder loans.
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
10.
Changes in
Tenement reference
Nature of
Interest at
Interest
tenements
and location
interest
beginning
at end of
(items 2.1(b) and
of quarter
quarter
2.2(b) above)
10.1
Interests in mining
Nil
-
-
-
tenements and
petroleum tenements
lapsed, relinquished
or reduced
10.2
Interests in mining
Nil
-
-
-
tenements and
petroleum tenements
acquired or increased
Compliance statement
This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.
Sign here:
............................................................ Date: 31 July 2019
(Director/Company secretary)
Print name:
Rod Wheatley
Notes
The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.
