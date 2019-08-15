Avenira : AEV - Quarterly Cashflow Report

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

5.1 Bank balances 301 1,310 5.2 Call deposits - - 5.3 Bank overdrafts - - 5.4 Other (provide details) - - 5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of 301 1,310 quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6. Payments to directors of the entity and their associates Current quarter $A'000 6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2 143 6.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included Nil in item 2.3

6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Item 6.1 includes aggregate amounts paid to directors including salary, Director fees, consulting fees and superannuation.

7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their Current quarter associates $A'000 7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2 Nil 7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included Nil in item 2.3

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

N/A