18 March 2019

AVENIRA DELIVERS STRONG FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR EXPANSION

OF BAOBAB PHOSPHATE PROJECT

Avenira Limited ('Avenira' or the 'Company') (ASX: AEV) is pleased to announce the completion of the Feasibility Study ('FS', 'Feasibility Study' or the 'Study') (Class 4 estimate) for the expansion of its 80%-owned Baobab Phosphate Project ('Project') in the Republic of Senegal to a projected high-grade phosphate rock mine with a concentrate product capacity of 1 Mtpa. The FS confirms the technical and financial robustness of a long-life operation for the Company's Baobab Phosphate Project.

This Feasibility Study is classified as an AACE Class 4 estimate with a ± 20% estimated accuracy. The "Bankable" or "Definitive" Feasibility Study ('BFS') phase intended to follow will target an AACE Class 3 estimate with a ±10% accuracy.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Baobab Project expansion feasible at targeted 1 Mtpa phosphate rock concentrate capacity

• Very high-grade 36.4% P2O5 phosphate rock concentrate product

• Maiden Probable Ore Reserve of 39.3 Mt at 18.9% P2O5

• Strong Project economics o Unlevered, post-tax NPV8% of US$212M (A$294M)1 and IRR of 25.5% o Free cashflow (post all capital expenditures and tax) of US544$M (A$756M)1 and EBITDA of US$1,020M (A$1,417M)1 o Pre-production capital expenditure of US$183M (A$254M)1 o Payback period of 3.3 years from first production, 5.3 years from detailed engineering start

• Estimated average direct operating costs of US$56/t of 36.4% P2O5 concentrate produced

• Initial 13.4-year mine life, based just on the Project's Indicated Mineral Resource

• A Value-Engineering Study is the next step, to be followed by Bankable Feasibility Study

• Encouraging Project Finance discussions underway with potential partners

Avenira's Managing Director and CEO Louis Calvarin said: "The just-completed Baobab Phosphate Project Feasibility Study clearly demonstrates the Project's strong technical foundation and compelling financial returns, with cost-effective strip-mining and processing techniques delivering a high-grade premium quality product. As we are about to embark on the next phase of engineering activities, I would like to thank the entire Study team, who have put considerable effort into completing this work."

1. Converted at USD:AUD exchange rate of $0.72

The FS is based on an open-pit strip-mining design and conventional flotation and magnetic separation ore processing plant operating at an ore throughput of 2.9Mtpa and a phosphate rock concentrate post ramp-up production rate of 1Mtpa. It determined that the Project's Probable Ore Reserve is 39.3Mt at 18.9% P2O5.

The Study indicates a technically sound and financially robust project, delivering post-tax unlevered NPV of US$212M and IRR of 25.5% over a 13.4-year mine life based on the Project's Indicated Resource.

Finalisation of the FS represents a key milestone in the evolution of the Project. The Company intends to initiate the BFS phase (Class 3 estimate) once the final project configuration has been confirmed as part of a planned value-engineering study. Concurrently, the Company intends to undertake more advanced and detailed discussions with potential funding parties. BFS completion is projected to take place during the December 2019 Quarter.

KEY PROJECT METRICS

Life of Mine Physical Parameters Units Value Life of Mine Years 13.4 Ore tonnes Mined Mt 39.3 Total phosphate rock production Mt 13.2 LOM Average P2O5 recovery % 65

Table 1: Production Parameters

Life of Mine Financial Outcomes Units Value Baobab Phosphate Rock Concentrate FOB Dakar Price (LOM range) US$/t 138 - 164 Total Revenue US$M 1,997 EBITDA US$M 1,020 NPV8% (unlevered, pre-tax) US$M 306 IRR (unlevered, pre-tax) % 29.4 NPV8% (unlevered, post-tax) US$M 212 IRR (unlevered, post-tax) % 25.5 Free cash flow (post all capital expenditures and tax) US$M 544 Pre-production Capital Expenditure US$M 183.1 Post-Commissioning Sustaining Capital Expenditure US$M 61.2 Mobile Equipment Costs included in Pre-production and Sustaining Capital Expenditures US$M 59.3 Payback from First Production Years 3.3 Payback from Start of Detailed Engineering Years 5.3

Table 2: Key Financial Outcomes

Key assumptions in the economic evaluation of the Project are: no inflation, real discount rate of 8% and no terminal value assumed (see Economic Analysis section and Table 9). Unless otherwise stated, all financial numbers are in US$ and are based on 100% of the Project. All tonne ('t') references are to dry metric tonnes. Base date for estimated capital expenditures is August 1, 2018.

Component P2O5 SiO2 Fe2O3 Al2O3 MgO CaO/P2O5 Baobab Phosphate Rock Concentrate 36.4% 8.7% 1.2% 0.8% 0.1% 1.38 Table 3: Projected Typical Analysis, Gadde Bissik Phosphate Rock Concentrate

ASX Chapter 5 Compliance and Feasibility Study Cautionary Statement

The Company has concluded that it has a reasonable basis for providing the forward-looking statements and forecast financial information included in this announcement. The detailed reasons for that conclusion are outlined throughout this announcement and all material assumptions including the JORC modifying factors, upon which the forecast financial information is based, are disclosed in this announcement. This announcement has been prepared in accordance with JORC Code 2012 and the ASX Listing Rules.

The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information. Certain modifying factors were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking statements and cautionary statements.

The Project is in the Feasibility Stage and although reasonable care has been taken to ensure that the facts are accurate and/or that the opinions expressed are fair and reasonable, no reliance can be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in this document or on its completeness. Actual results and development of the Project may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. A key conclusion of the Feasibility Study, which is based on forward looking statements, is that the Project is considered to have positive economic potential.

A Probable Ore Reserve classified under JORC 2012 Guidelines was estimated during and used for the Feasibility Study and all relevant details are set out in this announcement.

The Company believes it has a reasonable basis to expect to be able to fund and further develop the Project. However, there is no certainty that the Company can raise funding when required.

INTRODUCTION

The Project is located 140 km east of the capital, Dakar in Senegal, West Africa. In 2017, Avenira undertook a plan to expand and upgrade the existing ore beneficiation unit at the Project's Gadde Bissik site and engaged engineering firm Hatch to conduct a conceptual study, which was concluded in October 2017 and delivered positive results.

Following this positive conceptual study, Avenira embarked on the next phase of the Company's strategy implementation by engaging Wood PLC as lead engineering consultants to conduct a feasibility study on a broader expansion project scope, including the process plant design, open pit mine design, Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) design and the associated Project infrastructure, incorporating in particular bulk water and power supply, access roads and buildings. The Company opted to execute the Project feasibility study in two phases: the FS (Phase 1, AACE Class 4 compliant), reported on in this announcement, to be followed by the BFS (Phase 2, AACE Class 3 compliant).

The FS presents the results of resource drilling, Mineral Resource estimation, free-dig, no blasting mine planning, ore processing plant, major infrastructure and TSF design. The outcome of the Study is an AACE Class 4 (±20% accuracy) capital and operating cost estimate.

Extensive exploration and resource drilling programmes have been carried out by Avenira in the Gadde Bissik area and have formed the basis for the resource estimate and Life of Mine (LOM) engineering design as defined in the FS.

The Mineral Resource Statement prepared for the Project includes an estimated Indicated Resource of 42.1Mt at 19.4% P2O5, 41.8Mt at 19.4% within the Permit and 0.3Mt at 16.3% outside the Permit, and an estimated Inferred Resource of 320Mt at 16% P2O5, 247Mt at 16% within the Permit and 73Mt at 15% outside the Permit, each at a 10% cut-off grade.

From the current Ore Reserves, mine ore production is expected to be 2.9Mtpa over a 13.4-year LOM. The Company would expect to conduct additional exploration work in future years to convert additional Inferred Mineral Resource into Indicated Mineral Resource and potentially into Ore Reserves, which, if successful, would extend the LOM. The Inferred Mineral Resource inside the Exploitation Permit perimeter is estimated at 247Mt at 16% P2O5, at a 10% cut-off grade.

After a planned ramp-up period, the LOM average annual planned phosphate concentrate production is anticipated to be 1Mtpa with a concentrate grade of 36.4% P2O5, positioning the Gadde Bissik product within the top 2% by P2O5 grade of phosphate rocks concentrates of sedimentary origin produced in 2017, and within the top 10% of phosphate rocks of all origins (sedimentary, igneous and insular) produced in 2017 (International Fertilizer Association ('IFA')).

Infrastructure requirements have been reviewed and include a connection to the electrical power grid, raw water supply from boreholes as well as the relocation of a public road and existing overhead powerline.

FEASIBILITY STUDY TEAM

Consultant Scope of Work MPR Geological Consultants Pty Ltd Resource Estimate Wood PLC Mining Engineering Wood PLC Mining Study Phosphate Beneficiation LLC Metallurgy and Process Consulting Mineral Resource Associates Metallurgy and Flotation Test Work FLSmidth Inc. Comminution, Thickening, Settling & Drying Test Work Mintek Comminution, Flotation and Granulometry Test Work Greentechnical (Pty) Ltd Bulk solids flow Mac One Technologies (Pty) Ltd, Roytec Global (Pty) Ltd, FLSmidth Inc. Filtration Test Work SGS Analytical Services Outotec (USA) Inc., Eriez Manufacturing Co. Magnetic Separation Test Work Wood PLC Process Engineering and Infrastructure Wood PLC Tailing Storage Facility Prayon Technologies S.A. Phosphoric Acid Pilot Test Work CRU Consulting Marketing (product price projection) Avenira, Bentleys Financial Model

Table 4: Study Consultants

Avenira has worked in conjunction with the consultants listed in Table 4, who have contributed to the key components of the FS.

TENURE

Avenira was granted an Exploitation Permit (Permit) dated 27 September 2018 and notified to Baobab Mining & Chemicals Corporation SA ('BMCC), Avenira's 80%-owned subsidiary, on 17 October 2018 by Presidential Decree. The Permit covers an area of 75 km2 around the former Gadde Bissik Small Mine Permit (SMP) and is valid for an initial renewable term of 20 years. Following the restructure triggered by this Permit grant, the Senegalese Government will hold a 10% free-carried interest in the operating entity that holds the Permit.

Figure 1: Location of Baobab Phosphate Project

BMCC continues to hold its Cherif Lo-Ngakham exploration permit, which surrounds the Permit, for the remainder of this permit's second renewal period; the current exploration permit's 1,163 km2 area is outlined in Figure 1.

GEOLOGY & RESOURCE ESTIMATION

MPR Geological Consultants Pty Ltd ('MPR') has estimated Mineral Resources and reviewed the reliability of drilling information for the Gadde Bissik phosphate deposit.

The phosphate mineralisation is hosted by the Middle Eocene Senegalese sedimentary basin and predominantly represents reworked primary residual mineralisation. The phosphatic sediments generally comprise sands, conglomerates and gravels, which unconformably overlay basement marls, marly clays and limestones. The mineralisation does not outcrop and is overlain by an average of around 32 m of clayey sands.

Within the Gadde Bissik area, the compiled drill hole database comprises 617 air-core holes and 470 diamond holes for 42,185 m of drilling. Drill hole spacing varies from around 125 by 125 metres and locally closer in central portions of the former SMP area to around 2 by 2 kilometres in peripheral areas. Estimates for portions Gadde Bissik East, including most of the SMP tested by 125 by 125 metres and locally closer spaced drilling are classified as Indicated. Estimates for mineralisation tested by drill hole spacings of between 125 by 125 metres and 500 by 500 metres are classified as Inferred.