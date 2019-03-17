Avenira : Half Yearly Report

AVENIRA LIMITED and CONTROLLED ENTITIES

AVENIRA LIMITED

ABN 48 116 296 541 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED

31 DECEMBER 2018

This interim financial report does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2018 and any public announcements made by Avenira Limited during the interim reporting period in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.

Your Directors submit their report on the consolidated entity consisting of Avenira Limited and the entities it controlled (Avenira or the Group) at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2018.

DIRECTORS

The names of the directors who held office during or since the end of the half-year are:

Dr Christopher Pointon (Independent Non-Executive Director - resigned 31 December 2018) Louis Calvarin (Managing Director and CEO)

Ian McCubbing (Independent Non-Executive Director - resigned 31 January 2019) Timothy Cotton (Non-Executive Director)

Farouk Chaouni (Non-Executive Director) David Mimran (Non-Executive Director)

Brett Clark (Independent Non-Executive Chairman)

The Directors held their position throughout the entire half year period and up to the date of this report unless stated otherwise.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

The Review of operations should be read in conjunction with the half-year statements, the consolidated annual financial report of the Group as at 30 June 2018 and considered together with any public announcements made by the Group during the half-year ended 31 December 2018 in accordance with continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.

Baobab Phosphate Project

1 Mtpa High-Grade Phosphate Rock Concentrate Project

During the period, the Company continued to progress its Baobab Feasibility Study with lead engineering consultant Wood PLC (Wood) advancing key areas in Processing Plant, Tailings Storage Facility, Site Infrastructure and Mine design, and additional test work being carried out to support and validate the project design.

New comminution, magnetic separation, settling, filtration and drying test work has been completed, and the results of this work support and validate the design of the projected Processing Plant crushing and milling, magnetic separation, dewatering and drying circuits. A draft of the Feasibility Study (Class 4 estimate), that was expected to conclude in the December 2018 quarter, was made available to Avenira for review in January 2019. The final results from the Feasibility Study will be announced to the market once finalised. The Company intends to initiate the "Bankable" Feasibility Study phase (Class 3 estimate) once a final project configuration has been selected at the conclusion of the Feasibility Study report review and a planned value-engineering study, with a targeted December 2019 quarter completion.

On 22 October 2018, the Company announced that Baobab Mining and Chemicals Corporation S.A. ('BMCC'), an 80%-owned subsidiary of the Company, had received a Senegalese Government Exploitation Permit ('Permit') for the Gadde Bissik area within its Baobab Phosphate Project in the Republic of Senegal. The Permit was granted by Presidential Decree.

The Permit covers an area of 75 km2 around the former Gadde Bissik Small Mine Permit (see Figures 1 and 2 below) and is valid for an initial renewable period of 20 years.

Following the restructure, still in progress, triggered by this Permit grant in line with the Mining Convention between the Company and the Senegalese Government, the Government will hold a 10% free-carried interest in the legal entity owning the Permit, and the new structure will be exempt from paying certain taxes. The new Permit covers the area identified by Avenira as offering the best economic potential for commercial phosphate rock mining. It surrounds the Small Mine operation launched by Avenira through BMCC in 2016.

Mining and Processing

There was minimal crushing and processing of mined ore from the Run Of Mine material onsite during the period as the Company has been monitoring commissioning and evaluation tests of a modified contracted crushing and screening operation.

Bargny-Sendou Port

During the half year construction of warehouses destined to be dedicated to phosphate rock exports was underway.

Geology and exploration

Gadde Bissik Area

The project location is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Project location map

Figure 2 - Exploitation permit area, exploration permit area and resource outlines

Safety and community

No lost time injuries or significant incidents were reported during the half-year.

The Company continued to collaborate closely with the local communities through the half-year.

Marketing

Since June 2018, the Company has been shipping small quantities of phosphate rock product to a local Senegalese major fertiliser producer.

Wonarah Phospate Project

During the half-year the Company has monitored the improving phosphate market conditions with respect to progressing the Wonarah project and intends to commence a Scoping Study during the June or September quarters.

JDC Phosphate Inc.

Avenira owns approximately 7.0% of JDC Phosphate, Inc. (JDCP) and has an exclusive licence to utilise the Improved Hard Process (IHP) technology in Australia and Senegal for an extended period of time.

As detailed in the Company's announcements of 13 June 2018 and 8 August 2018, JDC has informed Avenira that its new demonstration plant has been commissioned as its Fort Meade, Florida facility. The plant has operated and successfully produced phosphoric acid using the IHP process, a key IHP process development milestone.

Trial and demonstration runs are expected to take place during the March 2019 quarter.

INVESTMENTS AND CORPORATE INFORMATION

Board and Executive Changes

In December 2018, the Company announced several Board and Executive changes. Mr Charles Graham was appointed as Project Director to manage Avenira's Baobab 1Mtpa High-Grade Phosphate Rock Concentrate project, and to lead the Baobab Feasibility Study.

Former company chairman and Non-Executive Director Dr Christopher Pointon retired from the Board on 31 December 2018 and Non-Executive Director Mr Ian McCubbing retired from the Board on 31 January 2019.

Financing

On 7 August 2018, the Company announced a share placement to raise A$2.8 million via the issue of 139,999,999 fully paid ordinary shares at a price of $0.02 per share ('Placement'). The Placement was completed in the two tranches as follows:

(i) 40,000,000 shares were issued following the receipt of A$800,000 on 16 August 2018 under the Company's existing 15% capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 (Tranche 1 Shares); and

(ii) 99,999,999 shares were issued following receipt of A$2 million on 8 October 2018 and shareholder approval obtained at a general meeting of shareholders held on 20 September 2018 (Tranche 2 Shares).

On 15 March 2019 the Company entered into convertible loans (the 'Bridge Loans') with its three major shareholders Agrifos Partners LLC, Tablo Corporation and Agrifields DMCC (each a 'Lender').

The combined funding amount made available to Avenira by these three Bridge Loans is A$1.25M (US$0.9M), with the funds to be drawn down immediately.

The Bridge Loans have a 12-month maturity and accrue interest at 10%. Subject to Avenira obtaining shareholder approval, each Bridge Loan may be converted into fully-paid ordinary shares of Avenira (Shares) (a) at any time at the Lender's election at the 15 trading days volume weighted average ASX Share price ('15-day VWAP'), subject to a $0.008 floor and a $0.024 ceiling, or (b) at any time at Avenira's election with prior Lender's consent, or under certain conditions at Avenira's request during the final month before the Bridge Loan maturity date, at the 15-day VWAP, subject to a $0.001 floor and $0.024 ceiling.

Furthermore, the Company announced that it is targeting Final Investment Decision (FID) during the first half of 2020. The Company estimates its funding needs up to FID and before full Project Finance at approximately A$11M (US$8M) to A$14M (US$10M).

Following the FS announcement, planned to be released on Monday 18 March 2019, Avenira will be seeking additional funding to enable the Company to complete the value-engineering study and the BFS, move to FID, repay the unconverted Bridge Loans and have sufficient runway to raise a combination of debt and equity funds to build and commission the Project. Total required funding is estimated at A$11M (US$8M) to A$14M (US$10M), to be raised in two or more stages starting April 2019. A number of Private Equity funds, other project financing groups and Avenira's shareholders are potential fundingsources. Discussions with financing partners are expected to gain momentum following the announcement of the final FS results.

The Group will be seeking full Project Finance funding following BFS completion and FID, via a combination of debt and equity supported by off-take agreements, to finance and implement the 1 Mtpa High-Grade Phosphate Rock Concentrate project.

Private Equity funds, off-takers and other strategic investors, including the Company's existing shareholders, will be targeted to cornerstone the equity component. The Company has had multiple meetings and discussions with local and international banks and with development finance institutions regarding the debt component.

The total required full Project Finance funding amount will include Project capital expenditure as well as operational capability ramp-up costs and working capital. The FS-estimated capital expenditure, before revision during the value-engineering study and confirmation during the BFS, will be detailed in the announcement of the final FS results.

FINANCIAL REVIEW

During the half year ended 31 December 2018 the Group reported an operating loss after tax of $5,859,779 (half-year to 31 December 2017: loss of $342,414).

As at 31 December 2018 the total cash balance was $2,258,962 (30 June 2018: $3,679,173).

DIVIDENDS

No dividends were paid or declared during the six months ended 31 December 2018. No recommendation for payment of dividends has been made.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

Other than stated above, since 31 December 2018 the Directors are not aware of any other matter or circumstance not otherwise dealt with in this report, that has significantly or may significantly affect the operations of the Group, the results of those operations or the state of affairs of the Group in subsequent periods.

AUDITORS' INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION

A copy of the auditor's independence declaration as required under section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is set out on page 6.

This report is made in accordance with a resolution of the directors.

Louis Calvarin

CEO

Perth, 17 March 2019