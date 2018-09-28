Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Avenira : Results of General Meeting

09/28/2018 | 05:07am CEST

20 September 2018

EXCHANGE RELEASE

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out below:

1)

Ratification of the December 2017 Foster Placement

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

For

Against

Abstain

421,892,726

1,727,936

1,150,046

The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a poll.

2)

Ratification of Tranche 1 of the Placement

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

For

Against

Abstain

395,587,665

5,330,783

364,134

The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a poll.

3)

Issue of Tranche 2 shares of the Placement to Tablo Corporation

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

For

Against

Abstain

93,846,391

5,544,565

400,294,232

The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a poll.

4)

Issue of Tranche 2 shares of the Placement to Agrifos Partners LLCThe instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

For

Against

Abstain

93,934,938

5,456,018

400,294,232

The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a poll.

5)

Issue of Tranche 2 shares of the Placement to Agrifields DMCC

The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:

For

Against

Abstain

94,075,956

5,374,442

400,234,790

The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a poll.

The settlement of Tranche 2 shares of the Placement is expected to occur on or around 8 October 2018.

Rod Wheatley

Company Secretary

2

Disclaimer

Avenira Limited published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 03:06:01 UTC
