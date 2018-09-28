Avenira : Results of General Meeting

20 September 2018
EXCHANGE RELEASE
RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out below:
1)
Ratification of the December 2017 Foster Placement
The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
421,892,726
|
1,727,936
|
1,150,046
The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a poll.
2)
Ratification of Tranche 1 of the Placement
The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
395,587,665
|
5,330,783
|
364,134
The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a poll.
3)
Issue of Tranche 2 shares of the Placement to Tablo Corporation
The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
93,846,391
|
5,544,565
|
400,294,232
The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a poll.
Issue of Tranche 2 shares of the Placement to Agrifos Partners LLCThe instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
93,934,938
|
5,456,018
|
400,294,232
The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a poll.
5)
Issue of Tranche 2 shares of the Placement to Agrifields DMCC
The instructions given to validly appointed proxies in respect of the resolution were as follows:
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
94,075,956
|
5,374,442
|
400,234,790
The motion was carried as an ordinary resolution on a poll.
The settlement of Tranche 2 shares of the Placement is expected to occur on or around 8 October 2018.
Rod Wheatley
Company Secretary
2