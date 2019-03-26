Log in
Avensia : Filippa K's new e-commerce is ready for global expansion

0
03/26/2019 | 01:40pm EDT

Posted on March 26, 2019

The fashion company Filippa K just launched a brand new ecommerce together with Avensia. In just five months Filippa K's digital portal was revamped with new design and modern ecommerce technology - Episerver's platform and Avensia's framework SCOPE. The new, fast site enables Filippa K to give their customers the same experience online, as they get in a Filippa K store, creating a true omnichannel commerce. With new languages, six currencies and more than 70 delivery destinations, the new ecommerce has taken Filippa K closer to the goal of becoming a global ecommerce company.

Filippa K, founded in Sweden in 1993, create garments that are timeless in their quality and style, and luxurious in their simplicity. The fashion company has stores in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

It has been an amazing project, and it has ben really fun to work with the people at Filippa K, who are so commited and talented. The goals that were set for the project were challenging, timewise, but together we made it. We will continue to work together to connect Filippa K's sales platforms, with the company's goals and visions in focus, says Viktoria Larsen, project manager, Avensia.

In addition to the change of platform, a strategic decision that unlocked a range of future possibilities, Filippa K also added new functionality for their customers. With more languages and individual recommendations, the customers now enjoy a more personalized experience.

We are very satisfied with the solution Avensia has delivered, as well as the technical platform from Episerver. Together we create synergy and accelerate our brand and in parallell we develop our internal technical capacity, Mikael Björklund, head of communication and technology at Filippa K.We are very proud that a brand as exciting and well-known as Filippa K, has chosen to build their future-proof new platform together with Avensia. When working with customers like Filippa K, professional, brand conscious and with an ambition to offer their customers a world class experience, Avensia's unique experience and knowledge is a perfect match. We are convinced that Filippa K's strategy is a recipe for long-term success and we are looking forward to continue working with them, as partners, for a long time ahead, says Niklas Johnsson, CEO at Avensia.

Disclaimer

Avensia AB published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 17:39:25 UTC
