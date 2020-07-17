Avensia publ : and commercetools announce a strategic partnership to deliver next generation e-commerce solutions to retailers around the world 0 07/17/2020 | 05:26am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields AVENSIA AND COMMERCETOOLS ANNOUNCE A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DELIVER NEXT GENERATION E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS TO RETAILERS AROUND THE WORLD Lund, June 22, 2020 Avensia, a global expert company within the field of modern commerce, and commercetools, a global leader in next-generation commerce software, has entered a strategic partnership. The combined offering will provide retailers around the world with unique state-of-the-art e- commerce solutions with maximum flexibility and short time to value. Demands from retailers and modern consumers are constantly evolving and Avensia has seen rapid growth and a greatly increased demand for its' integrated modern commerce offering over the years. Recent events have accelerated the digital transformation further and made digital sales channels even more important. At the same time many retailers have become more tech savvy and want to maximize the value of cutting-edge technology, to solve their specific business challenges and create success. As a response, Avensia and commercetools have entered into this partnership. commercetools is a next-generation true cloud-native, headless and API-driven commerce platform empowering commerce teams to design unique and engaging digital experiences. The solution further expands Avensia's unique modern commerce offering, combining deep technical digital expertise with strategic commerce advisory. "As a world leader in modern commerce we always have the ambition to be in the frontline helping retailers to create competitive advantages and business value, and with commercetools we take this to a new level," said Niklas Johnsson, CEO at Avensia. "In today's world a modular and cloud-nativee-commerce platform is key to build state-of-the-art digital commerce solutions with superior user experiences and retailer profitability. Extending our current offering with commercetools is an important component of Avensia's continued growth. The commercetools platform has already proven to be a perfect fit for modern retailers; Avensia has signed several new customers who will build their new modern commerce solutions on the commercetools platform. "We are really happy to have Avensia onboard as a new key partner, and the combination of Avensia's extensive commerce expertise with our next-generation solution is a great addition to our existing business," said Dirk Hoerig, Co-Founder and CEO, commercetools. "I am sure that we together will be able to build award-winning commerce solutions and help many retailers around the globe take giant steps by becoming more competitive - and Avensia has already proven their capabilities with several new customers already signed." Dirk Weckerlei, VP Global Partner Management, adds, "Joining forces with Avensia, a well-known player in its field, closes the final gap for us and enables us to fully roll out our partners' first strategy into the Nordics and beyond." Avensia will leverage its best practice based on 20+ years commerce experience and it's productified approach, when offering commercetools to the market. "commercetools with their headless approach and modern cloud architecture is a great addition to our current offering," said Anders Ekdahl, CTO at Avensia. "Modern Commerce is all about integrating different solutions into a best-of-breed architecture and commercetools has certainly raised the bar in how integrations in the cloud-native world should look like. We have been very successful with our Storefront Nitro product, and we have now started to build a new product on top of commercetools and a few other headless systems to give our customers a solution with great flexibility and performance, but still fast time-to-market, even in the headless world." For more information Niklas Johnsson, CEO Avensia, +46 735 505003, niklas.johnsson@avensia.com

Fredrik André, CMO Avensia, +46 709 239381, fredrik.andre@avensia.com

Stephanie Wittmann, Global Communications commercetools, stephanie.wittmann@commercetools.com About Avensia Avensia AB is a leading expert company within the field of digital commerce. With a constantly growing team of experts, Avensia delivers a combination of strategic advisory services and implementation of price-winning digital commerce solutions to the most demanding B2B and B2C retail enterprises in the Nordics. On the global market the company is active with the product offer Storefront. Headquartered in Lund, offices are also situated in Stockholm, Helsingborg, Gothenburg, Malmö, Copenhagen, Oslo, Chicago and Cebu. Avensia AB is publicly listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the name AVEN. Read more at www.avensia.com. Certified Advisor: Mangold Fondkommision AB. Phone: +46 8 503 01 550, website: www.mangold.se. About commercetools commercetools is the world's leading platform for next-generation B2C and B2B commerce. To break the market out of being restrained by legacy suites, commercetools invented a headless, API-first,multi-tenant SaaS commerce platform that is cloud-native and uses flexible microservices. Using modern development building blocks in a true cloud platform provided by commercetools, customers can deliver the best commerce experiences across every touchpoint on a large scale. commercetools has offices across the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with headquarters in Germany. Since its founding in 2006, commercetools software has been implemented by Fortune 500 companies across industries, from retail to manufacturing and from telecommunications to fashion. Attachments Original document

