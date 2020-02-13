Avenue Supermarts : May Raise as Much as INR30.33 Billion From Share Sale

By P.R. Venkat



Promoters of Avenue Supermarts will start taking orders from non-retail investors for its shares starting Friday, which if successful, could raise as much as 30.33 billion rupees ($425.20 million).

Some promoters of the company including its Chairman Radhakishan S. Damani are planning to sell a total of 14.80 million shares of the supermarket chain which operates under DMart, Avenue Supermarts said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange late Thursday.

The floor price has been kept at INR2,049 a share, the filing showed.

About 10% of the shares on offer would be made available to retail investors starting Monday, the company said in the filing.

Mr. Damani and his family are among the top ten richest people in India with a net worth of US$18.9 billion, according to forbes.

Supermarket chain DMart sells groceries to apparel and home appliances. Avenue Supermarts has a market capitalization of INR1.647 trillion.

