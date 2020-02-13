Log in
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD

AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD

(540376)
  Report
End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 02/05
2249.3 INR   +4.35%
09:49pAVENUE SUPERMARTS : May Raise as Much as INR30.33 Billion From Share Sale
DJ
Avenue Supermarts : May Raise as Much as INR30.33 Billion From Share Sale

02/13/2020 | 09:49pm EST

By P.R. Venkat

Promoters of Avenue Supermarts will start taking orders from non-retail investors for its shares starting Friday, which if successful, could raise as much as 30.33 billion rupees ($425.20 million).

Some promoters of the company including its Chairman Radhakishan S. Damani are planning to sell a total of 14.80 million shares of the supermarket chain which operates under DMart, Avenue Supermarts said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange late Thursday.

The floor price has been kept at INR2,049 a share, the filing showed.

About 10% of the shares on offer would be made available to retail investors starting Monday, the company said in the filing.

Mr. Damani and his family are among the top ten richest people in India with a net worth of US$18.9 billion, according to forbes.

Supermarket chain DMart sells groceries to apparel and home appliances. Avenue Supermarts has a market capitalization of INR1.647 trillion.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 250 B
EBIT 2020 18 650 M
Net income 2020 13 688 M
Debt 2020 7 468 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 116x
P/E ratio 2021 91,0x
EV / Sales2020 6,62x
EV / Sales2021 5,18x
Capitalization 1 647 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 1 849,70  INR
Last Close Price 2 542,30  INR
Spread / Highest target -5,52%
Spread / Average Target -27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ignatius Navil Noronha Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ramesh Shrichand Damani Chairman
Udaya Bhaskar Yarlagadda Chief Operating Officer-Retail
Ramakant Baheti Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Niladri Deb Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD22.78%22 543
WALMART INC.-2.89%328 687
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.11.48%37 533
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.7.77%34 761
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%23 879
COLES GROUP LIMITED15.77%15 466
