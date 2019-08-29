Log in
AVEO GROUP

(AOG)
08/29
2.12 AUD   --.--%
Aveo : Annual Taxation Statement

08/29/2019 | 09:31pm EDT

30 August 2019

Taxation Components & Dispatch of Annual Taxation Statements for the year ended 30 June 2019

Australia's leading owner, operator and manager of retirement communities, Aveo Group (ASX: AOG, "Aveo") today confirm the Annual Tax Statements, including the Aveo Group Tax Return Guide for the year ended 30 June 2019, was dispatched to all Securityholders today.

For information regarding the taxable components, including the relevant components for Aveo Group Trust under 12‐H of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth) please refer to the Aveo Group website at https://www.aveo.com.aufor further details.

Investor Contact:

David Hunt, Chief Financial Officer

T +61 2 9270 6152 | E david.hunt@aveo.com.au

About Aveo

Aveo's vision is to be Australia's leading and most innovative seniors living provider. Our mission is to honour and serve our residents through Kindness, Care and Respect. Kindness, Care and Respect are our corporate values.

Aveo is a leading and trusted owner, operator and manager of retirement communities across Australia. Aveo's philosophy is underpinned by a commitment to grow with older Australians by inspiring greater living choices. We currently and proudly do so for 13,000 residents in 94 retirement communities across Australia

www.aveo.com.au

Disclaimer

Aveo Group Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 01:30:06 UTC
