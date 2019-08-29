Aveo : Annual Taxation Statement

30 August 2019

Taxation Components & Dispatch of Annual Taxation Statements for the year ended 30 June 2019

Australia's leading owner, operator and manager of retirement communities, Aveo Group (ASX: AOG, "Aveo") today confirm the Annual Tax Statements, including the Aveo Group Tax Return Guide for the year ended 30 June 2019, was dispatched to all Securityholders today.

For information regarding the taxable components, including the relevant components for Aveo Group Trust under 12‐H of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth) please refer to the Aveo Group website at https://www.aveo.com.aufor further details.

Investor Contact:

David Hunt, Chief Financial Officer

T +61 2 9270 6152 | E david.hunt@aveo.com.au

