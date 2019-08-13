Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Aveo Group    AOG   AU000000AOG1

AVEO GROUP

(AOG)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/13
2.01 AUD   -0.50%
AVEO : Australia's Aveo Group signs takeover deal with Canada's Brookfield
RE
08/05AVEO : Update Strategic Review
PU
08/05AVEO : Australia's Aveo in discussions with Brookfield on $859 million offer
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Aveo : Australia's Aveo Group signs takeover deal with Canada's Brookfield

08/13/2019 | 06:55pm EDT

(Reuters) - Australia's Aveo Group on Wednesday said it had signed a deal with units of Brookfield Asset Management under which the Canadian firm will buy the Australian retirement home operator for A$1.27 billion.

The offer values Aveo at A$2.195 per share, which the company had disclosed earlier this month.

Aveo's board unanimously recommends the offer, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVEO GROUP -0.50% 2.01 End-of-day quote.26.25%
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT 0.97% 67.56 Delayed Quote.28.42%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 367 M
EBIT 2019 66,9 M
Net income 2019 50,0 M
Debt 2019 689 M
Yield 2019 2,34%
P/E ratio 2019 22,3x
P/E ratio 2020 30,3x
EV / Sales2019 5,04x
EV / Sales2020 4,39x
Capitalization 1 162 M
Chart AVEO GROUP
Duration : Period :
Aveo Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVEO GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,94  AUD
Last Close Price 2,01  AUD
Spread / Highest target 6,97%
Spread / Average Target -3,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Earl Grady Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Seng Huang Lee Non-Executive Chairman
David Allan Hunt Chief Financial Officer
James Edward Forrest Frayne Independent Non-Executive Director
Walter L. McDonald Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVEO GROUP26.25%789
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%43 749
VONOVIA SE12.78%27 178
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%21 618
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 143
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-18.40%13 179
Categories
