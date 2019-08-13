Aveo : Australia's Aveo Group signs takeover deal with Canada's Brookfield
08/13/2019 | 06:55pm EDT
(Reuters) - Australia's Aveo Group on Wednesday said it had signed a deal with units of Brookfield Asset Management under which the Canadian firm will buy the Australian retirement home operator for A$1.27 billion.
The offer values Aveo at A$2.195 per share, which the company had disclosed earlier this month.
Aveo's board unanimously recommends the offer, the company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)