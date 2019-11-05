Aveo : Chairman's Address 0 11/05/2019 | 11:25pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 6 November 2019 Chairman's Address Ladies and gentlemen, today marks an important day in Aveo's history. Securityholders will be asked to vote on a proposed acquisition of 100% of the outstanding securities of Aveo by way of a trust scheme and a company scheme of arrangement (together, the Schemes) by entities controlled by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (Brookfield) on behalf of its managed funds. The cash consideration of $2.15 per Aveo Security is in addition to the FY19 annual distribution of 4.5 cents per security which was paid to Aveo Securityholders on 30 September 2019. The Cash Consideration under the Schemes, together with the FY19 annual distribution, is $2.195 per security. As an alternative to the Cash Consideration, Eligible Aveo Securityholders who have submitted a valid Election, may receive Scrip Consideration with respect to all of their Aveo Securities. This conditional Scrip Consideration provides Eligible Aveo Securityholders with the potential to participate in a foreign unlisted vehicle that will indirectly hold Aveo Securities through TopCo. This would give them ongoing economic exposure to Aveo if the Schemes are implemented. The Scrip Consideration will only be available if there are Scrip Elections from holders of more than 10% of Aveo Securities. Scrip Elections will be accepted in respect of up to 30% of TopCo securities. If Scrip Elections are received in respect of more than 30% of TopCo securities, the Scaleback Arrangements described in the Scheme Booklet will apply such that Brookfield will hold 70% of TopCo securities. As announced on 28 October 2019, Aveo has received Scrip Elections in respect of 100,459,474 Aveo Securities. This constitutes approximately 17.3% of Aveo Securities. The indicative election results are subject to a number of factors and the Scrip Election results will not be finalised until the Scheme Record Date. However, based on this indicative outcome, if the Schemes are implemented Scrip Consideration will be issued to Aveo Securityholders and no Scaleback Arrangements will apply. Aveo is the market leader in retirement living in Australia. Our employees have worked hard to deliver, innovate and improve living choices for older Australians, including for our 14,000‐strong residents across our national footprint of vibrant communities. I would like to thank my fellow Board members for their hard work during the year and extend our appreciation and thanks to all Aveo employees for the devotion and commitment to ensuring the wellbeing of all our residents. Agenda Today, Aveo Securityholders will be asked to vote in relation to the Schemes which require their approval to proceed. Firstly, I will provide an overview of the Directors' recommendations and the Independent Expert's conclusions in respect of the Schemes. Aveo's vision is to be Australia's leading and most innovative seniors living provider. Our mission is to honour and serve our residents through Kindness, Care and Respect. Kindness, Care and Respect are our corporate values. Aveo is a leading and trusted owner, operator and manager of retirement communities across Australia. Aveo's philosophy is underpinned by a commitment to grow with older Australians by inspiring greater living choices. We currently and proudly do so for 13,000 residents in 94 retirement communities across Australia. Issued by Aveo Group (ASX:AOG) comprising Aveo Group Limited ABN 28 010 729 950 and Aveo Funds Management Limited ABN 17 089 800 082, AFSL No. 222273 as Responsible Entity for the Aveo Group Trust ARSN 099 648 754. aveo.com.au I will then present the AGL Scheme Resolution and Trust Scheme Resolutions to be considered and there will be time for questions and discussion. Scheme Booklet Aveo Securityholders will have received a Scheme Booklet dated 27 September 2019 together with a personalised proxy form. The Scheme Booklet includes: the notices convening today's Scheme Meetings;

