AVEO GROUP (AOG)
08/20
2.34 AUD   -0.85%
03:12aAVEO : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/17AVEO : Final share buy-back notice - Appendix 3F
PU
08/10AVEO GROUP : annual earnings release
Aveo : Change of Director's Interest Notice

08/21/2018 | 03:12am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01

Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Aveo Group consisting of Aveo Group Limited and Aveo Group Trust,

the responsible entity of which is Aveo Funds Management Limited ABN

17 089 800 082 ('AOG')

ABN

Aveo Group Limited ABN 28 010 729 950

Aveo Group Trust ABN 92 067 392 292

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

0BName of Director

Geoffrey Earl Grady

Date of last notice

15 November 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct interest

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Mr Grady is the registered holder for all classes of securities.

Date of change

16 August 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

  • (i) - 859,280 (Ordinary Stapled Securities).

  • (ii) - 130,396 (Short Term Incentive Deferred

Securities).

(iii) - 238,519 (Long Term Incentive Performance Rights).

(iv) - 701,439 (Long Term Retention Plan Performance Rights).

(v) - 750,000 (Long Term Growth Plan Performance Rights).

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

  • (i) Ordinary Stapled Securities.

  • (ii) Short Term Incentive Deferred Securities.

  • (iii) Long Term Incentive Performance Rights.

  • (iv) Long Term Retention Plan Performance

Rights.

(v) Long Term Growth Plan Performance Rights.

Number acquired

(i) - 763,522 (Ordinary Stapled Securities, comprising of 701,439 following the vesting of FY14 Long Term Retention Plan and 62,083 FY16 Long Tern Incentive Performance Rights.

(ii) - 155,144 (Short Term Incentive Deferred Securities). P 1

(iii) - 184,695 (Long Term Incentive Performance Rights). 1

P

Number disposed

NIL

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

NIL

No. of securities held after change

  • (i) - 1,622,802 (Ordinary Stapled Securities).

  • (ii) - 285,540 (Short Term Incentive Deferred

Securities), of which 155,144 are subject to Securityholder approval. 1

(iii) - 460,490 (Long Term Incentive Performance Rights) of which 184,695 are still subject to Securityholder approval. 1

(iv) - NIL (Long Term Retention Plan Performance Rights).

(v) - 750,000 (Long Term Growth Plan Performance Rights).

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

701,439 ordinary securities have been allocated following Mr Grady successfully meeting the performance conditions of the FY14 Long Term Retention Plan.

The securities will be subject to the following holding lock:

  • 50% of these securities may be sold immediately;

  • the next 25% of these securities must be held for a further 12 months (i.e. 1 July 2019); and

  • remaining 25% held for a further two years, before being able to be sold (i.e. 1 July 2020).

62,083 ordinary securities have been allocated following Mr Grady meeting 50% of the performance conditions relating to the FY16 Long Term Performance Rights.

Mr Grady was issued a further grant of 155,144 Short Term Incentive Deferred Securities and 184,695 Long Term Incentive Performance Rights which will be included in the Notice of Meeting for approval at the Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, 14 November 2018.

11 Subject to Securityholder approval at the Annual General Meeting to be held in Sydney on 14 November 2018.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

N/A

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

21 August 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 4

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Aveo Group Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 01:11:09 UTC
