Aveo : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of entity Aveo Group consisting of Aveo Group Limited and Aveo Group Trust, the responsible entity of which is Aveo Funds Management Limited ABN 17 089 800 082 ('AOG') ABN Aveo Group Limited ABN 28 010 729 950 Aveo Group Trust ABN 92 067 392 292

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Geoffrey Earl Grady Date of last notice 21 August 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities





Direct or indirect interest Direct interest Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Mr Grady is the registered holder for all classes of securities. Date of change 3 September 2018 No. of securities held prior to change (i) - 1,622,802 (Ordinary Stapled Securities).

(ii) - 285,540 (Short Term Incentive Deferred Securities), of which 155,144 are subject to Securityholder approval. 1 (iii) - 460,490 (Long Term Incentive Performance Rights) of which 184,695 are still subject to Securityholder approval. 1 (iv) - 750,000 (Long Term Growth Plan Performance Rights).

Class (i) Ordinary Stapled Securities.

(ii) Short Term Incentive Deferred Securities.

(iii) Long Term Incentive Performance Rights.

(iv) Long Term Growth Plan Performance Rights. Number acquired 130,396 Ordinary Stapled Securities, following the vesting of the FY17 Short Term Incentive Deferred Securities. Number disposed NIL Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation NIL No. of securities held after change (i) - 1,753,198(Ordinary Stapled Securities).

(ii) - 155,144 (Short Term Incentive Deferred Securities), which are subject to Securityholder approval. 1 (iii) - 460,490 (Long Term Incentive Performance Rights) of which 184,695 are still subject to Securityholder approval. 1 (iv) - 750,000 (Long Term Growth Plan Performance Rights). Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Mr Grady has satisfied the service and holding periods with respect to 130,396 Short Term Incentive Deferred Securities which have now vested as Ordinary Stapled Securities, effective 1 September 2018 and allocated to his holding of Ordinary Stapled Securities on 3 September 2018.

11 Subject to Securityholder approval at the Annual General Meeting to be held in Sydney on 14 November 2018.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts



Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? N/A If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A

5 September 2018

