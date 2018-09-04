Log in
End-of-day quote  - 09/04
2.3 AUD   -0.86%
09:02pAVEO : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/27AVEO : 2018 Annual Taxation Statements
PU
08/20AVEO : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
Aveo : Change of Director's Interest Notice

09/04/2018 | 09:02pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01

Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Aveo Group consisting of Aveo Group Limited and Aveo Group Trust,

the responsible entity of which is Aveo Funds Management Limited ABN

17 089 800 082 ('AOG')

ABN

Aveo Group Limited ABN 28 010 729 950

Aveo Group Trust ABN 92 067 392 292

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Geoffrey Earl Grady

Date of last notice

21 August 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct interest

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Mr Grady is the registered holder for all classes of securities.

Date of change

3 September 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

  • (i) - 1,622,802 (Ordinary Stapled Securities).

  • (ii) - 285,540 (Short Term Incentive Deferred

Securities), of which 155,144 are subject to Securityholder approval. 1

(iii) - 460,490 (Long Term Incentive Performance Rights) of which 184,695 are still subject to Securityholder approval. 1

(iv) - 750,000 (Long Term Growth Plan Performance Rights).

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

  • (i) Ordinary Stapled Securities.

  • (ii) Short Term Incentive Deferred Securities.

  • (iii) Long Term Incentive Performance Rights.

  • (iv) Long Term Growth Plan Performance

Rights.

Number acquired

130,396 Ordinary Stapled Securities, following the vesting of the FY17 Short Term Incentive Deferred Securities.

Number disposed

NIL

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

NIL

No. of securities held after change

  • (i) - 1,753,198(Ordinary Stapled Securities).

  • (ii) - 155,144 (Short Term Incentive Deferred

Securities), which are subject to Securityholder approval. 1

(iii) - 460,490 (Long Term Incentive Performance Rights) of which 184,695 are still subject to Securityholder approval. 1

(iv) - 750,000 (Long Term Growth Plan Performance Rights).

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Mr Grady has satisfied the service and holding periods with respect to 130,396 Short Term Incentive Deferred Securities which have now vested as Ordinary Stapled Securities, effective 1 September 2018 and allocated to his holding of Ordinary Stapled Securities on 3 September 2018.

11 Subject to Securityholder approval at the Annual General Meeting to be held in Sydney on 14 November 2018.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

N/A

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

5 September 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Aveo Group Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 01:01:06 UTC
