AVEO GROUP (AOG)

AVEO GROUP (AOG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/16
2.43 AUD   +2.53%
03:01aAVEO : Final share buy-back notice - Appendix 3F
PU
08/10AVEO GROUP : annual earnings release
07/18SPARE CHANGE : Global trade concerns hit home in Flagler
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Aveo : Final share buy-back notice - Appendix 3F

08/17/2018 | 03:01am CEST

Appendix 3F

Final share buy-back notice

Appendix 3F

Final share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back)

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: Appendices 7D and 7E. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity

Rule 3.8A

ABN/ARSN

Aveo Group ('AOG') consisting of Aveo Group Limited and Aveo Aveo Group Limited

Group Trust, the responsible entity of which is Aveo Funds

ABN 28 010 729 950

Management Limited ABN 17 089 800 082

Aveo Group Trust

ABN 92 067 392

292

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Description of buy-back

On-market (within the 10/12 limit)

1

Type of buy-back

Details of all shares/units bought back

  • 2 Number of shares/units bought 500,000 Stapled Securities back

  • 3 Total consideration paid or $1,326,647.68 payable for the shares/units

  • 4 If buy-back is an on-market buy- highest price: $2.66

    back - highest and lowest price paid

  • date: 23 August 2018

lowest price: $2.645 date: 22 August 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010 Appendix 3F Page 1

Appendix 3F

Final share buy-back notice

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  • 1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

  • 2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

Date: 17 August 2018

(Company secretary)

Print name:

Anna Wyke

== == == == ==

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3F Page 2

11/01/2010

Disclaimer

Aveo Group Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 01:00:08 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 592 M
EBIT 2019 148 M
Net income 2019 114 M
Debt 2019 561 M
Yield 2019 4,19%
P/E ratio 2019 12,47
P/E ratio 2020 12,47
EV / Sales 2019 3,27x
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
Capitalization 1 377 M
Chart AVEO GROUP
Duration : Period :
Aveo Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVEO GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,16  AUD
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Earl Grady Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Seng Huang Lee Non-Executive Chairman
David Allan Hunt CFO & Investor Relations Contact
James Edward Forrest Frayne Independent Non-Executive Director
Walter L. McDonald Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVEO GROUP-11.57%1 002
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%35 393
VONOVIA2.68%25 186
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%19 388
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN13.14%16 957
VINGROUP JSC--.--%14 132
