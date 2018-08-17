Aveo : Final share buy-back notice - Appendix 3F

Appendix 3F
Final share buy-back notice
Appendix 3F
Final share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back)
Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: Appendices 7D and 7E. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10
Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
Rule 3.8A
ABN/ARSN
Aveo Group ('AOG') consisting of Aveo Group Limited and Aveo Aveo Group Limited
|
Group Trust, the responsible entity of which is Aveo Funds
|
ABN 28 010 729 950
|
Management Limited ABN 17 089 800 082
|
Aveo Group Trust
|
ABN 92 067 392
|
292
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
|
Description of buy-back
On-market (within the 10/12 limit)
1
Type of buy-back
Details of all shares/units bought back
-
2 Number of shares/units bought 500,000 Stapled Securities back
-
3 Total consideration paid or $1,326,647.68 payable for the shares/units
-
4 If buy-back is an on-market buy- highest price: $2.66
back - highest and lowest price paid
-
date: 23 August 2018
lowest price: $2.645 date: 22 August 2018
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
11/01/2010 Appendix 3F Page 1
Appendix 3F
Final share buy-back notice
Compliance statement
1.
The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
or, for trusts only:
-
1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
-
2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
Sign here:
Date: 17 August 2018
(Company secretary)
Print name:
Anna Wyke
== == == == ==
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3F Page 2
11/01/2010
Disclaimer
Aveo Group Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 01:00:08 UTC