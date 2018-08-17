Aveo : Final share buy-back notice - Appendix 3F

Appendix 3F

Final share buy-back notice



Final share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back)

Name of entity

ABN/ARSN

Aveo Group ('AOG') consisting of Aveo Group Limited and Aveo Aveo Group Limited

Group Trust, the responsible entity of which is Aveo Funds ABN 28 010 729 950 Management Limited ABN 17 089 800 082 Aveo Group Trust ABN 92 067 392 292 We (the entity) give ASX the following information. Description of buy-back On-market (within the 10/12 limit)

Type of buy-back

Details of all shares/units bought back

2 Number of shares/units bought 500,000 Stapled Securities back

3 Total consideration paid or $1,326,647.68 payable for the shares/units

4 If buy-back is an on-market buy- highest price: $2.66 back - highest and lowest price paid

date: 23 August 2018

lowest price: $2.645 date: 22 August 2018

Compliance statement

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Date: 17 August 2018

Anna Wyke

