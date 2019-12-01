Aveo : Removal from Official List

Market Announcement

2 December 2019

Aveo Group (ASX: AOG) - Removal from Official List

Description

Aveo Group ('AOG') will be removed from the Official List of ASX Limited at the close of trading today, Monday, 2 December 2019, in accordance with Listing Rule 17.11, following implementation of the scheme of arrangement between AOG and its securityholders in connection with the acquisition of all the issued capital in AOG by Hydra RL BidCo Pty Ltd, an entity controlled by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. on behalf of its managed funds.

Issued by

Puja Patel

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Sydney)