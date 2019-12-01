Aveo : Removal from Official List

Market Announcement
2 December 2019
Aveo Group (ASX: AOG) - Removal from Official List
Description
Aveo Group ('AOG') will be removed from the Official List of ASX Limited at the close of trading today, Monday, 2 December 2019, in accordance with Listing Rule 17.11, following implementation of the scheme of arrangement between AOG and its securityholders in connection with the acquisition of all the issued capital in AOG by Hydra RL BidCo Pty Ltd, an entity controlled by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. on behalf of its managed funds.
Issued by
Puja Patel
Adviser, Listings Compliance (Sydney)
|
2 December 2019
|
Market Announcement 1/1
|
ASX Limited
|
ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au
Disclaimer
Aveo Group Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 03:07:07 UTC