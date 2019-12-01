Log in
AVEO GROUP

(AOG)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/13
2.14 AUD   --.--%
10:08pAVEO : Removal from Official List
PU
11/24AVEO : Schemes - Final Election Results
PU
11/07ZSP : Aveo Group to be removed from the S&P/ASX Indices
PU
Aveo : Removal from Official List

12/01/2019

Market Announcement

2 December 2019

Aveo Group (ASX: AOG) - Removal from Official List

Description

Aveo Group ('AOG') will be removed from the Official List of ASX Limited at the close of trading today, Monday, 2 December 2019, in accordance with Listing Rule 17.11, following implementation of the scheme of arrangement between AOG and its securityholders in connection with the acquisition of all the issued capital in AOG by Hydra RL BidCo Pty Ltd, an entity controlled by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. on behalf of its managed funds.

Issued by

Puja Patel

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

2 December 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

Aveo Group Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 03:07:07 UTC
AVEO GROUP33.75%836
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%44 211
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-21.01%31 401
VONOVIA SE19.45%28 255
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%19 913
VINGROUP JSC--.--%15 862
