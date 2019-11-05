Log in
AVEO GROUP

AVEO GROUP

(AOG)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/05
2.15 AUD
Aveo : Scheme Meeting Presentation

11/05/2019 | 11:25pm EST

Scheme Meetings

6 November 2019

1

Agenda

  1. IBC Chairman's Address
  2. Resolutions

2

IBC Chairman's Address

Walter McDonald

3

Resolutions

4

Trust Scheme Resolutions

Resolution 1 - Amendment to the Aveo Group Trust Constitution

'That, subject to and conditional on:

  1. the AGL Scheme being approved by the Court under section 411(4)(b) of the Corporations Act (with or without modifications as approved by the Court) and an office copy of the order of the Court approving the AGL Scheme being lodged with ASIC; and
  2. Resolution 2 in this Notice of Trust Scheme Meeting being passed,

the Aveo Group Trust Constitution be amended with effect on and from the Effective Date, as set out in the Scheme Booklet of which the notice convening this Trust Scheme Meeting forms part, for the purpose of giving effect to the Trust Scheme and Aveo Funds RE be authorised to execute and lodge with ASIC a copy of the Aveo Group Trust Supplemental Deed.'

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aveo Group Ltd. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 04:24:08 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 375 M
EBIT 2020 51,3 M
Net income 2020 34,1 M
Debt 2020 740 M
Yield 2020 1,42%
P/E ratio 2020 35,8x
P/E ratio 2021 24,5x
EV / Sales2020 5,30x
EV / Sales2021 4,31x
Capitalization 1 244 M
Chart AVEO GROUP
Duration : Period :
Aveo Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVEO GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,15  AUD
Last Close Price 2,15  AUD
Spread / Highest target 0,00%
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Earl Grady Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Seng Huang Lee Non-Executive Chairman
David Allan Hunt Chief Financial Officer
James Edward Forrest Frayne Independent Non-Executive Director
Walter L. McDonald Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVEO GROUP33.75%858
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%43 052
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-14.38%33 924
VONOVIA SE21.04%28 953
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%20 940
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 627
