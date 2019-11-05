Aveo : Scheme Meeting Presentation

Trust Scheme Resolutions

Resolution 1 - Amendment to the Aveo Group Trust Constitution

'That, subject to and conditional on:

the AGL Scheme being approved by the Court under section 411(4)(b) of the Corporations Act (with or without modifications as approved by the Court) and an office copy of the order of the Court approving the AGL Scheme being lodged with ASIC; and Resolution 2 in this Notice of Trust Scheme Meeting being passed,

the Aveo Group Trust Constitution be amended with effect on and from the Effective Date, as set out in the Scheme Booklet of which the notice convening this Trust Scheme Meeting forms part, for the purpose of giving effect to the Trust Scheme and Aveo Funds RE be authorised to execute and lodge with ASIC a copy of the Aveo Group Trust Supplemental Deed.'