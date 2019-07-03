Log in
AVEO GROUP

(AOG)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/03
1.945 AUD   -0.77%
Aveo : Strategic Review Update

07/03/2019 | 09:08pm EDT

4 July 2019

Update: Strategic Review

Australia's leading owner, operator and manager of retirement communities, Aveo Group (ASX: AOG, "Aveo") today released a further update on the Strategic Review process.

Further to Aveo's 24 June 2019 announcement and in response to media speculation today, Aveo confirms that the preferred party in Aveo's Strategic Review process is Brookfield Property Group, together with its affiliates and their managed funds ("Brookfield").

Aveo continues to negotiate with Brookfield in respect of its Indicative Proposal with a view to entering into definitive agreements leading to a Scheme of Arrangement to give effect to the Indicative Proposal.

There continues to be no certainty that it will result in an acceptable offer for Aveo securityholders or that a transaction will be implemented.

Aveo will provide a further update on or after 22 July 2019 as foreshadowed previously.

Investor Contact:

David Hunt, Chief Financial Officer

T +61 2 9270 6152 | E david.hunt@aveo.com.au

Media Contact:

Justin Kirkwood

T +61 2 9231 5600 | M +61 411 251 324 | E justin@kirkwoods.com.au

About Aveo

Aveo's vision is to be Australia's leading and most innovative seniors living provider. Our mission is to honour and serve our residents through Kindness, Care and Respect. Kindness, Care and Respect are our corporate values.

Aveo is a leading and trusted owner, operator and manager of retirement communities across Australia. Aveo's philosophy is underpinned by a commitment to grow with older Australians by inspiring greater living choices. We currently and proudly do so for 13,000 residents in 94 retirement communities across Australia.

www.aveo.com.au

Disclaimer

Aveo Group Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 438 M
EBIT 2019 72,5 M
Net income 2019 32,7 M
Debt 2019 684 M
Yield 2019 2,54%
P/E ratio 2019 33,4x
P/E ratio 2020 27,2x
EV / Sales2019 4,13x
EV / Sales2020 4,16x
Capitalization 1 125 M
Chart AVEO GROUP
Duration : Period :
Aveo Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVEO GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,13  AUD
Last Close Price 1,95  AUD
Spread / Highest target 41,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Earl Grady Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Seng Huang Lee Non-Executive Chairman
David Allan Hunt Chief Financial Officer
James Edward Forrest Frayne Independent Non-Executive Director
Walter L. McDonald Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVEO GROUP22.50%793
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%46 919
VONOVIA8.92%26 418
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%24 557
VINGROUP JSC--.--%15 561
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-18.13%13 210
