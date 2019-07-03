Aveo : Strategic Review Update

4 July 2019

Update: Strategic Review

Australia's leading owner, operator and manager of retirement communities, Aveo Group (ASX: AOG, "Aveo") today released a further update on the Strategic Review process.

Further to Aveo's 24 June 2019 announcement and in response to media speculation today, Aveo confirms that the preferred party in Aveo's Strategic Review process is Brookfield Property Group, together with its affiliates and their managed funds ("Brookfield").

Aveo continues to negotiate with Brookfield in respect of its Indicative Proposal with a view to entering into definitive agreements leading to a Scheme of Arrangement to give effect to the Indicative Proposal.

There continues to be no certainty that it will result in an acceptable offer for Aveo securityholders or that a transaction will be implemented.

Aveo will provide a further update on or after 22 July 2019 as foreshadowed previously.

