AVEO GROUP

(AOG)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/05
2.03 AUD   +1.00%
08:50pAVEO : Update Strategic Review
PU
08:41pAVEO : Australia's Aveo in discussions with Brookfield on $859 million offer
RE
07/03AVEO : Strategic Review Update
PU
Aveo : Update Strategic Review

08/05/2019 | 08:50pm EDT

6 August 2019

Update: Strategic Review

Australia's leading owner, operator and manager of retirement communities, Aveo Group (ASX: AOG, "Aveo") today released an update regarding its Strategic Review process.

Commercial negotiations have continued between Aveo and the preferred party, Brookfield Property Group, together with its affiliates and their managed funds ("Brookfield") since the announcement on 22 July 2019.

The Independent Board Committee ("IBC") is continuing to engage with Brookfield in order to resolve a number of matters to give effect to the non-binding and conditional indicative proposal ("Indicative Proposal") and enter into a definitive agreement leading to a Scheme of Arrangement for a whole-of- group transaction. Any such agreements would be subject to the usual fiduciary carve-outs (for example, in relation to a superior proposal).

In response to price speculation, Aveo notes that the indicative cash offer price currently under discussion with Brookfield is $2.195 cash for each Aveo stapled security. The indicative offer price would be reduced by the value of any distributions subsequent to entry into a definitive agreement (including the FY19 annual distribution of 4.5 cents per staped security as announced on 24 June 2019). However, the negotiations are incomplete and entry into definitive agreements would be subject to Aveo Board approval. There is no certainty that definitive agreements will be entered into at the indicative price (or at all), that the Indicative Proposal will result in an acceptable offer for Aveo securityholders or that a transaction will be implemented.

Aveo securityholders do not need to take any action at this point in time.

Aveo will keep securityholders updated in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations under ASX Listing Rules.

Merrill Lynch Markets (Australia) Pty Limited is acting as financial advisor and Herbert Smith Freehills as legal advisor to Aveo.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

David Hunt, Chief Financial Officer

Justin Kirkwood

T +61 2 9270 6152 | E david.hunt@aveo.com.au

T +61 2 9231 5600 | M +61 411 251 324 | E

justin@kirkwoods.com.au

About Aveo

Aveo's vision is to be Australia's leading and most innovative seniors living provider. Our mission is to honour and serve our residents through Kindness, Care and Respect. Kindness, Care and Respect are our corporate values.

Aveo is a leading and trusted owner, operator and manager of retirement communities across Australia. Aveo's philosophy is underpinned by a

commitment to grow with older Australians by inspiring greater living choices. We currently and proudly do so for 13,000 residents in 94 retirement communities across Australia

www.aveo.com.au

Disclaimer

Aveo Group Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 00:49:05 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 438 M
EBIT 2019 72,5 M
Net income 2019 50,0 M
Debt 2019 684 M
Yield 2019 2,48%
P/E ratio 2019 22,6x
P/E ratio 2020 28,4x
EV / Sales2019 4,24x
EV / Sales2020 4,28x
Capitalization 1 174 M
Chart AVEO GROUP
Duration : Period :
Aveo Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVEO GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,13  AUD
Last Close Price 2,03  AUD
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Earl Grady Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Seng Huang Lee Non-Executive Chairman
David Allan Hunt Chief Financial Officer
James Edward Forrest Frayne Independent Non-Executive Director
Walter L. McDonald Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVEO GROUP25.63%790
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%45 017
VONOVIA SE12.86%27 315
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%22 316
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 472
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-16.53%13 492
