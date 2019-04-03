AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Announces Proposed Public Offering

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVEO) (“AVEO” or the “Company”), a
biopharmaceutical company seeking to advance targeted medicines for
oncology and other unmet medical needs, today announced it has commenced
an underwritten public offering of its shares of common stock, together
with warrants to purchase shares of common stock. The Company intends to
grant the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to
an additional 15% of the number of shares of common stock and/or
warrants to be sold in the offering at the public offering price, less
underwriting discounts and commissions. The proposed offering is subject
to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to
whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size
or terms of the offering.
H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the
offering.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for
ongoing clinical and preclinical development of its product candidates,
as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
The securities described above are being offered by the Company pursuant
to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-221837)
previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and
Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 15, 2017. A preliminary
prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus relating to the
offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s
website at www.sec.gov.
Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the
accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when
available, from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor,
New York, NY 10022, or by calling (646) 975-6996 or by emailing placements@hcwco.com.
Before investing in the offering, you should read in their entirety the
preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus to be
filed with the SEC, and the other documents that the Company has filed
with the SEC that will be incorporated by reference in the preliminary
prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which will
provide more information about the Company and the offering.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company’s securities, nor
shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction
in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
state or jurisdiction.
About AVEO
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company” or “AVEO”) is a
biopharmaceutical company seeking to advance targeted medicines for
oncology and other unmet medical needs. The Company is working to
develop and commercialize its lead candidate tivozanib in North America
as a treatment for advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (“RCC”).
The Company has sublicensed tivozanib (FOTIVDA®) for
oncological indications in Europe and other territories outside of North
America. Tivozanib is approved in the European Union, as well as Norway
and Iceland, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with RCC and
for adult patients who are vascular endothelial growth factor receptor
and mTOR pathway inhibitor-naïve following disease progression after one
prior treatment with cytokine therapy for RCC. The Company also has
other product candidates in pre-clinical or clinical development for
oncology, age-related macular degeneration and cancer cachexia.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve
substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than
statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are
forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,”
“estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “could,”
“should,” “would,” “seek,” “look forward,” “advance,” “goal,”
“strategy,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions,
are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all
forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These
forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to
AVEO’s plans to consummate its proposed public offering and the intended
use of proceeds therefrom. Actual results may differ materially from
those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors
that may cause such a difference include, without limitation, risks and
uncertainties related to whether or not AVEO will be able to raise
capital through the sale of its securities, the final terms of the
proposed offering, market and other conditions, the satisfaction of
customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering and
the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the
United States or internationally. There can be no assurance that AVEO
will be able to complete the proposed public offering on the anticipated
terms, or at all. You should not place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties relating
to the proposed offering, AVEO and its business can be found under the
caption “Risk Factors” included in AVEO’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for
the period ended December 31, 2018, AVEO’s preliminary prospectus
supplement to be filed with the SEC on April 3, 2019, and other filings
that AVEO may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking
statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date
hereof, and AVEO expressly disclaims any obligation to update any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
