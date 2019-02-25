Log in
Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – AVEO

02/25/2019 | 09:13pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) from August 4, 2016 through January 31, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for AVEO investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the AVEO class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1519.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the TIVO-3 trial was inadequately designed to address the overall survival concerns regarding AVEO’s lead candidate drug, tivozanib, from the TIVO-1 trial presented back in the June 2013; (2) tivozanib had insufficient survival data to obtain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval following its initial rejection by the FDA in 2013; (3) this lack of sufficient survival data would put tivozanib at greater risk of delayed FDA approval; and (4) as a result, AVEO’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 26, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1519.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.


© Business Wire 2019
