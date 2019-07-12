Avery Dennison : Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) today announced the following investor events:

Second Quarter 2019 earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 23 rd at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The company's second quarter earnings news release will be issued that morning at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

Jefferies Global Industrials Conference in New York on Wednesday, August 7th. Cindy Guenther, vice president finance and investor relations, is scheduled to present.

in New York on Wednesday, August 7 . Cindy Guenther, vice president finance and investor relations, is scheduled to present. Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference in New York on September 11th. Greg Lovins, senior vice president and chief financial officer, is scheduled to present.

These events will be webcast live on Avery Dennison's Investor Relations website (www.investors.averydennison.com). Replays will be available following the events.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company’s products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs approximately 30,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2018 were $7.2 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.

