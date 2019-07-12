Log in
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

(AVY)
Avery Dennison : Announces Upcoming Investor Events

07/12/2019 | 08:29pm EDT

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) today announced the following investor events:

  • Second Quarter 2019 earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 23rd at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The company's second quarter earnings news release will be issued that morning at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time.
  • Jefferies Global Industrials Conference in New York on Wednesday, August 7th. Cindy Guenther, vice president finance and investor relations, is scheduled to present.
  • Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference in New York on September 11th. Greg Lovins, senior vice president and chief financial officer, is scheduled to present.

These events will be webcast live on Avery Dennison's Investor Relations website (www.investors.averydennison.com). Replays will be available following the events.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company’s products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs approximately 30,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2018 were $7.2 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 234 M
EBIT 2019 831 M
Net income 2019 277 M
Debt 2019 1 773 M
Yield 2019 1,93%
P/E ratio 2019 35,3x
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,57x
EV / Sales2020 1,50x
Capitalization 9 580 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 115  $
Last Close Price 113  $
Spread / Highest target 16,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Mitchell R. Butier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dean A. Scarborough Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory S. Lovins Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Hassan H. Rmaile VP-Global Technology & Ventures
David E. I. Pyott Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION28.35%9 733
BALL CORPORATION53.18%23 817
AMCOR190.00%17 699
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.31.32%8 997
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.48.18%8 199
SEALED AIR CORPORATION24.05%6 730
