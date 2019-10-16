Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Avery Dennison Corporation    AVY

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

(AVY)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/16 04:00:09 pm
114.11 USD   +0.43%
06:33pAVERY DENNISON : Announces Upcoming Investor Events
BU
09/11AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION : Report
CO
09/09AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION : Report
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Avery Dennison : Announces Upcoming Investor Events

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 06:33pm EDT

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) today announced the following investor events:

  • Third Quarter 2019 earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 23rd at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The company's third quarter news release will be issued that morning at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time.
  • Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, on November 7th. Mitch Butier, chairman, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

These events will be webcast live on Avery Dennison's Investor Relations website (www.investors.averydennison.com). A replay will be available following each event.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company’s products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs approximately 30,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2018 were $7.2 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
06:33pAVERY DENNISON : Announces Upcoming Investor Events
BU
09/11AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION : Report
CO
09/09AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION : Report
CO
09/03AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION : Report
CO
09/03AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/30AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION : Report
CO
08/23AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION : Report
CO
07/31AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION : Report
CO
07/30AVERY DENNISON : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
07/30AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION : Report
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 079 M
EBIT 2019 825 M
Net income 2019 275 M
Debt 2019 1 722 M
Yield 2019 1,95%
P/E ratio 2019 35,7x
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,60x
EV / Sales2020 1,53x
Capitalization 9 609 M
Chart AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Avery Dennison Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 119,27  $
Last Close Price 114,08  $
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mitchell R. Butier Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory S. Lovins Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Nicholas R. Colisto Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David E. I. Pyott Lead Independent Director
Julia A. Stewart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION26.48%9 570
BALL CORPORATION56.94%23 957
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.51.21%8 375
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.4.43%7 066
SEALED AIR CORPORATION16.59%6 257
SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY8.24%5 755
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group