Avery Dennison : Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) today announced the following investor events:

Third Quarter 2019 earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 23 rd at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The company's third quarter news release will be issued that morning at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

on Wednesday, October 23 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The company's third quarter news release will be issued that morning at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, on November 7th. Mitch Butier, chairman, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

These events will be webcast live on Avery Dennison's Investor Relations website (www.investors.averydennison.com). A replay will be available following each event.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company’s products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs approximately 30,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2018 were $7.2 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005938/en/