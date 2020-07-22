Log in
Avery Dennison : Declares Quarterly Dividend

07/22/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

The Board of Directors of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.58 per share. The dividend is payable on September 16, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 2, 2020.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company’s products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs approximately 30,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2019 were $7.1 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 632 M - -
Net income 2020 463 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 543 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
Yield 2020 1,94%
Capitalization 10 042 M 10 042 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 66,7%
