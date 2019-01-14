Avery Dennison : Wiliot Raises $30 Million From Investors Including Amazon Web Services

By Josh Beckerman



Semiconductor company Wiliot has raised a $30 million Series B round from Amazon Web Services, Samsung Venture Investment Corp. and Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY). This increased its total funding to $50 million.

Wiliot, a developer of battery-free Bluetooth tags, said it had a successful demonstration at the National Retail Federation's Big Show event.

The company's technology can be used for purposes including real-time tracking during the manufacturing process, providing product information in stores and allowing consumers to get instructions and reminders.

