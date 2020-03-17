Log in
Avery Dennison : to Hold 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Virtually

03/17/2020 | 04:34pm EDT

In response to continued public health concerns about in-person gatherings given the coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak, the Board of Directors of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has determined to change the format of the company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. PT from in-person to virtual-only.

The meeting will be webcast and can be accessed by stockholders at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AVY2020 using the 16-digit control number on their Notice of Internet Availability or proxy card. The company has designed the format of the Annual Meeting to ensure that stockholders are afforded the same rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting, using online tools to ensure stockholder access and participation. For additional information regarding accessing and participating in the virtual meeting, please refer to the company’s supplemental proxy materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2020.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, stockholders are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting only if they held shares as of the close of business on February 24, 2020, the record date designated by the Board for the meeting. Stockholders can continue to vote their shares until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on April 22, 2020 at www.proxyvote.com and will be able to access the virtual meeting from the voting website using the 16-digit control number on their updated notice or proxy card that will be mailed or made available on or about March 19, 2020.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company’s products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs more than 30,000 employees in over 50 countries. Reported sales in 2019 were $7.1 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.


© Business Wire 2020
