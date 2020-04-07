Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Avery Dennison Corporation    AVY

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

(AVY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Avery Dennison : to Webcast First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 08:01pm EDT

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) will host its first quarter 2020 earnings conference call in a live webcast at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The company's first quarter earnings news release will be issued that morning at 6:45 a.m. ET.

This event will be webcast live, and replays will be available on Avery Dennison's Investor Relations website (www.investors.averydennison.com).

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company’s products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio-frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs more than 30,000 employees in over 50 countries. Reported sales in 2019 were $7.1 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
08:01pAVERY DENNISON : to Webcast First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
BU
03/27AVERY DENNISON CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/23AVERY DENNISON : Announces Upcoming Investor Event
BU
03/17AVERY DENNISON : to Hold 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Virtually
BU
03/11AVERY DENNISON CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a ..
AQ
03/06AVERY DENNISON CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/04AVERY DENNISON : Prices $500 Million Senior Notes Offering
BU
03/03AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/02AVERY DENNISON : Completes Acquisition of Smartrac's RFID Transponder Business
BU
02/28AVERY DENNISON CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial State..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 090 M
EBIT 2020 797 M
Net income 2020 518 M
Debt 2020 1 625 M
Yield 2020 2,27%
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,45x
EV / Sales2021 1,38x
Capitalization 8 676 M
Chart AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Avery Dennison Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 115,67  $
Last Close Price 104,16  $
Spread / Highest target 44,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mitchell R. Butier Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gregory S. Lovins Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Nicholas R. Colisto Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David E. I. Pyott Lead Independent Director
Julia A. Stewart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-23.24%8 485
BALL CORPORATION1.47%21 065
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-21.22%7 754
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.0.00%6 117
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-27.22%5 387
SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY-22.86%4 651
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group