Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Avery Dennison Corporation    AVY

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION (AVY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/09 10:02:03 pm
104.72 USD   -2.05%
12:01aAVERY DENNISON : to Webcast Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference C..
BU
09/13THURSDAY SECTOR : Manufacturing, Packaging & Containers
AQ
09/12AVERY DENNISON : Report
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Avery Dennison : to Webcast Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 12:01am CEST

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) will host its third quarter 2018 earnings conference call in a live webcast at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 23, 2018. The webcast will follow the company's third quarter 2018 earnings news release, which will be issued that morning at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

This event will be webcast live on Avery Dennison's Investor Relations website (www.investors.averydennison.com). A replay will be available following the event.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company’s products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs approximately 30,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2017 were $6.6 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
12:01aAVERY DENNISON : to Webcast Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
BU
09/20AVERY DENNISON : "Print Receptive Topcoat" in Patent Application Approval Proces..
AQ
09/13THURSDAY SECTOR LEADERS : Manufacturing, Packaging & Containers
AQ
09/12AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION : Report
CO
09/11AVERY DENNISON CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial State..
AQ
09/11AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION : Report
CO
09/10AVERY DENNISON : Mark J. Barrenechea Appointed to Avery Dennison Board of Direct..
BU
09/04AVERY DENNISON CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/04AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/04AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION : Report
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09Avery Dennison (AVY) Presents At Jefferies 14th Annual Industrials Conference.. 
08/02Materials And Energy Dashboard - Update 
07/272007 - 2018 DGI  Vs. HYI Vs. Index Fund - Actual Performance Over 11 Years 
07/26Avery Dennison declares $0.52 dividend 
07/25Avery Dennison Corporation 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 180 M
EBIT 2018 783 M
Net income 2018 435 M
Debt 2018 1 276 M
Yield 2018 1,81%
P/E ratio 2018 21,14
P/E ratio 2019 16,84
EV / Sales 2018 1,48x
EV / Sales 2019 1,40x
Capitalization 9 346 M
Chart AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Avery Dennison Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 128 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mitchell R. Butier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dean A. Scarborough Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory S. Lovins Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Hassan H. Rmaile VP-Global Technology & Ventures
David E. I. Pyott Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-6.92%9 346
BALL CORPORATION22.46%15 940
AMCOR LIMITED-13.10%10 943
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-0.72%7 903
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-11.27%6 747
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-21.66%6 178
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.