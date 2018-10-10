Avery Dennison : to Webcast Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) will host its third quarter 2018 earnings conference call in a live webcast at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 23, 2018. The webcast will follow the company's third quarter 2018 earnings news release, which will be issued that morning at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

This event will be webcast live on Avery Dennison's Investor Relations website (www.investors.averydennison.com). A replay will be available following the event.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company’s products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employs approximately 30,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2017 were $6.6 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009006121/en/