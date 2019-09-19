Log in
AVES ONE AG

(AVES)
Aves One AG: Announcement regarding recent media speculation

09/19/2019 | 09:35am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aves One AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Aves One AG: Announcement regarding recent media speculation

19-Sep-2019 / 15:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aves One AG: Announcement regarding recent media speculation

Aves One AG notes recent media speculation. The Company confirms that it is currently considering several options to further strengthen the Company's growth potential through a new financing in the form of a debt and/or equity investments. These options might include a capital increase and/or other acquisition of shares in the Company by potential investors or a single investor.

Aves One AG will only pursue a collaboration that is strategically compelling and safeguards the financing and growth path of the Company. There is no certainty that any such potential collaboration will be agreed. Any further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.

Contact
Aves One AG
Jürgen Bauer, Management Board
T +49 (40) 696 528 350
F +49 (40) 696 528 359
E ir@avesone.com
www.avesone.com

19-Sep-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aves One AG
Große Elbstrasse 61
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: 040 696528 350
Fax: 040 696528 359
E-mail: ir@avesone.com
Internet: www.avesone.com
ISIN: DE000A168114
WKN: A16811
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; London
EQS News ID: 876641

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

876641  19-Sep-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=876641&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
