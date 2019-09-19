|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aves One AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Aves One AG: Announcement regarding recent media speculation
19-Sep-2019 / 15:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Aves One AG: Announcement regarding recent media speculation
Aves One AG notes recent media speculation. The Company confirms that it is currently considering several options to further strengthen the Company's growth potential through a new financing in the form of a debt and/or equity investments. These options might include a capital increase and/or other acquisition of shares in the Company by potential investors or a single investor.
Aves One AG will only pursue a collaboration that is strategically compelling and safeguards the financing and growth path of the Company. There is no certainty that any such potential collaboration will be agreed. Any further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.
Contact
Aves One AG
Jürgen Bauer, Management Board
T +49 (40) 696 528 350
F +49 (40) 696 528 359
E ir@avesone.com
www.avesone.com
