Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Aves One AG    AVES   DE000A168114

AVES ONE AG

(AVES)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aves One AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 10:45am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aves One AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Aves One AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

26.09.2019 / 16:41
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aves One AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 27, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: September 27, 2019 German: https://www.avesone.com/de/aves_investoren_publikationen_finanzberichte.php English: https://www.avesone.com/en/aves_investoren_publikationen_finanzberichte.php


26.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aves One AG
Große Elbstrasse 61
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.avesone.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

881021  26.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=881021&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVES ONE AG
10:45aAVES ONE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports a..
EQ
09/19AVES ONE AG : Announcement regarding recent media speculation
EQ
09/09AVES ONE : with significant increases in sales and earnings in the first half of..
EQ
07/10AVES ONE : further expands rail portfolio with acquisitions of more than EUR 150..
EQ
06/11AVES ONE : sells logistics property for EUR 11.1 million
EQ
05/29AVES ONE : starts the fiscal year with record results and expects significant gr..
EQ
05/03AVES ONE : looks back on a strong 2018 fiscal year and forecasts significant sal..
EQ
04/26AVES ONE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports a..
EQ
04/25AVES ONE AG : Threatening one-off burden from litigation
EQ
03/28AVES ONE : starts 2019 business year with further rail acquisitions with a volum..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 117 M
EBIT 2019 53,2 M
Net income 2019 11,0 M
Debt 2019 961 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 9,57x
EV / Sales2020 9,22x
Capitalization 161 M
Chart AVES ONE AG
Duration : Period :
Aves One AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVES ONE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 12,30  €
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jürgen Bauer Chief Executive Officer
Emmerich G. Kretzenbacher Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralf Wohltmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Britta Horney Member-Supervisory Board
Rainer W. Baumgarten Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVES ONE AG61.04%177
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.41.09%7 506
BOC AVIATION LTD24.72%6 432
TOKYO CENTURY CORP8.82%5 081
GRENKE-0.47%3 749
GATX CORPORATION11.50%2 819
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group