Aves One AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

26.09.2019 / 16:41

Aves One AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 27, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: September 27, 2019 German: https://www.avesone.com/de/aves_investoren_publikationen_finanzberichte.php English: https://www.avesone.com/en/aves_investoren_publikationen_finanzberichte.php

