AVES ONE AG (AVES)
Aves One AG: extension of important loan contracts with improved terms ensures that annual interest payments are reduced by more than EUR 1.0 million.

09/03/2018 | 07:05pm CEST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aves One AG / Key word(s): Financing
Aves One AG: extension of important loan contracts with improved terms ensures that annual interest payments are reduced by more than EUR 1.0 million.

03-Sep-2018 / 19:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aves One AG: extension of important loan contracts with improved terms ensures that annual interest payments are reduced by more than EUR 1.0 million.

Hamburg, 3 September 2018 - Aves One AG (Aves), a logistics assets investor with strong growth prospects, has further improved its funding structures. The company has succeeded in refinancing its loan contracts for EUR 155 million with improved conditions ahead of the end of their terms; the loans are used for partially financing the existing rail portfolio. The significantly reduced interest rates result in a reduction of the annual interest payments of more than EUR 1.0 million.

Further information: www.avesone.com

Contact
Aves One AG
Jürgen Bauer, Management Board
Tel +49 (40) 696 528 350
Fax +49 (40) 696 528 359
E-mail ir@avesone.com

03-Sep-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aves One AG
Große Elbstrasse 61
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: 040 696528 350
Fax: 040 696528 359
E-mail: ir@avesone.com
Internet: www.avesone.com
ISIN: DE000A168114
WKN: A16811
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; London

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

720237  03-Sep-2018 CET/CEST

© EQS 2018
