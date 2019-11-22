DGAP-News: Aves One AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Aves One: Significant growth in revenues and earnings in the first nine months of 2019 according to preliminary figures

22.11.2019 / 08:00

Corporate News



Aves One: Significant growth in revenues and earnings in the first nine months of 2019 according to preliminary figures Asset volume reaches around EUR 917.6 million

Revenues grow by 70% to more than EUR 85.8 million

EBITDA increases by around 80% to approximately EUR 63.6 million

EBT more than triples to around EUR 8.9 million (adjusted) Hamburg, 22 November 2019 - According to preliminary figures, Aves One AG, a strongly growing holder of logistics assets, has maintained its course towards record results in the further course of the year.



According to preliminary figures, revenues in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019 rose by more than 70% to approximately EUR 85.8 million (previous year: EUR 50.4 million). At the same time, EBITDA improved from EUR 35.2 million to around EUR 63.6 million - an increase of more than 80%. EBT adjusted for exchange rate effects in the financial result grew even more significantly, reaching a level of around EUR 8.9 million (previous year: EUR 2.6 million). The strong revenue and earnings growth confirm the positive development of the operating business. In addition, Aves One successfully continued the expansion of its asset portfolio by investments of around EUR 110.6 million. In the course of the year, the volume increased from EUR 820.9 million to around EUR 917.6 million as of 30 September 2019.



"Our preliminary results underscore the impressive pace of growth that Aves One has set over the course of the year. We are fully on schedule to achieve our revenues and earnings forecast for the 2019 financial year," explains Jürgen Bauer, CEO of Aves One AG. The company's growth targets are to increase in revenues to more than EUR 110 million (2018: EUR 77.7 million) and EBITDA to more than EUR 80 million (2018: EUR 54.7 million).



The interim financial statement for the nine-month period 2019 will be published by 29 November 2019.



About Aves One AG:

Aves One AG is a strongly growing inventory holder in the area of long-lived logistics assets with a focus on freight cars. Containers and swap bodies are also part of the portfolio. The company plans to increase its asset volume to over one billion euros by the end of 2019. With a young, profitable freight car portfolio, Aves One is one of the leading stockholders of logistics assets for rail in Europe. The strategy is focused on the continuous optimization of the company's own inventory and the further expansion of the logistics portfolio. Aves One AG, headquartered in Hamburg, is listed on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A168114; WKN: A16811).



