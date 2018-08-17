Log in
Avesoro Resources : FILING OF AMENDED AND RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MD&A FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

08/17/2018 | 07:26pm CEST

FILING OF AMENDED AND RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MD&A FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

August 17, 2018

17 August 2018

Avesoro Resources Inc.

TSX: ASO

AIM: ASO

FILING OF AMENDED AND RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MD&A

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Avesoro Resources Inc., ('Avesoro' or the 'Company'), the TSX and AIM listed West African gold producer, announces that the Company has today filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com an Amended and Restated Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Amended and Restated Management Discussion and Analysis as of and for the year ended December 31, 2017 and Amended and Restated Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Amended and Restated Management Discussion and Analysis as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

In preparing the Company's unaudited interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2018, Management identified an error in the calculation of the fair valuation of related party loans with Mapa Insaat ve Ticaret A.S. The error requires the restatement of the audited consolidated statement of financial position as at December 31, 2017 and unaudited interim consolidated statement of financial position as at March 31, 2018.

The impact of the restatement of the audited consolidated statement of financial position as at December 31, 2017 is set out in the table below.

As previously stated at December 31, 2017

Increase/ (Decrease)

As restated at December 31, 2017

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

Liabilities

Borrowings, current portion

35,999

1,965

37,964

Borrowings, non-current portion

98,092

3,243

101,335

Equity

Capital contribution

59,230

(5,208)

54,022

The impact of the restatement of the unaudited interim consolidated statement of financial position as at March 31, 2018 is set out in the table below.

As previously stated at

March 31,

2018

Increase/ (Decrease)

As restated at March 31,

2018

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

Liabilities

Borrowings, current portion

24,157

2,770

26,927

Borrowings, non-current portion

103,018

4,879

107,897

Equity

Capital contribution

60,852

(7,649)

53,203

The adjustments have no impact on profit nor cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2017 nor for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The repayment terms, rates and amounts payable pursuant to the loan agreements are unchanged.

As previously announced on August 13, 2018, debt, which includes borrowings and finance lease liabilities, was US$134.5 million at June 30, 2018, a reduction of US$2.8 million compared to debt of US$137.3 million at March 31, 2018.

All amounts are in US dollars.

Contact Information

Avesoro Resources Inc.

Geoff Eyre / Nick Smith

Tel: +44(0) 20 3405 9160

Camarco

(IR / Financial PR)

Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis

Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980

finnCap

(Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Christopher Raggett / Scott Mathieson / Camille Gochez

Tel: +44(0) 20 7220 0500

Berenberg

(Joint Broker)

Matthew Armitt / Sara MacGrath / James Brooks

Tel: +44(0) 20 3207 7800

Hannam & Partners (Advisory) LLP

(Joint Broker)

Rupert Fane / Ingo Hofmaier / Ernest Bell

Tel: +44(0) 20 7907 8500

About Avesoro Resources Inc.

Avesoro Resources is a West Africa focused gold producer and development company that operates two gold mines across West Africa and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ('TSX') and the AIM market operated by the London Stock Exchange ('AIM'). The Company's assets include the New Liberty Gold Mine in Liberia ('New Liberty') and the Youga Gold Mine in Burkina Faso ('Youga').

New Liberty has an estimated Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve of 7.4Mt with 717,000 ounces of gold grading 3.03g/t and an estimated Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 9.6Mt with 985,000 ounces of gold grading 3.2g/t and an estimated Inferred Mineral Resource of 6.4Mt with 620,000 ounces of gold grading 3.0g/t. The foregoing Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates and additional information in connection therewith, prepared in accordance with CIM guidelines, is set out in an NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report dated November 1, 2017 and entitled 'New Liberty Gold Mine, Bea Mountain Mining Licence Southern Block, Liberia, West Africa' and is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Youga has an estimated Proven and Probable Mineral Reserve of 11.2Mt with 660,100 ounces of gold grading 1.84g/t and a combined estimated Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 16.64Mt with 924,200 ounces of gold grading 1.73g/t and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 13Mt with 685,000 ounces of gold grading 1.70g/t. The foregoing Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates and additional information in connection therewith, prepared in accordance with CIM guidelines, is set out in an NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report dated July 31, 2018 and entitled 'Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Update for the Youga Gold Mine, Burkina Faso' and is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please visit www.avesoro.com

Qualified Persons

The Company's Qualified Person is Mark J. Pryor, who holds a BSc (Hons) in Geology & Mineralogy from Aberdeen University, United Kingdom and is a Fellow of the Geological Society of London, a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists and a registered Professional Natural Scientist (Pr. Sci.Nat) of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions. Mark Pryor is an independent technical consultant with over 25 years of global experience in exploration, mining and mine development and is a 'Qualified Person' as defined in National Instrument 43 -101 'Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects' of the Canadian Securities Administrators and has reviewed and approved this press release. Mr. Pryor has verified the underlying technical data disclosed in this press release.

Disclaimer

Avesoro Resources Inc. published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 17:25:06 UTC
