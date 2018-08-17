Avesoro Resources : FILING OF AMENDED AND RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MD&A FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

FILING OF AMENDED AND RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MD&A FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018
August 17, 2018
17 August 2018
Avesoro Resources Inc.
TSX: ASO
AIM: ASO
FILING OF AMENDED AND RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MD&A
FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018
Avesoro Resources Inc., ('Avesoro' or the 'Company'), the TSX and AIM listed West African gold producer, announces that the Company has today filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com an Amended and Restated Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Amended and Restated Management Discussion and Analysis as of and for the year ended December 31, 2017 and Amended and Restated Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Amended and Restated Management Discussion and Analysis as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.
In preparing the Company's unaudited interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2018, Management identified an error in the calculation of the fair valuation of related party loans with Mapa Insaat ve Ticaret A.S. The error requires the restatement of the audited consolidated statement of financial position as at December 31, 2017 and unaudited interim consolidated statement of financial position as at March 31, 2018.
The impact of the restatement of the audited consolidated statement of financial position as at December 31, 2017 is set out in the table below.
|
|
As previously stated at December 31, 2017
|
Increase/ (Decrease)
|
As restated at December 31, 2017
|
|
US$'000
|
US$'000
|
US$'000
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
Borrowings, current portion
|
35,999
|
1,965
|
37,964
|
Borrowings, non-current portion
|
98,092
|
3,243
|
101,335
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
Capital contribution
|
59,230
|
(5,208)
|
54,022
The impact of the restatement of the unaudited interim consolidated statement of financial position as at March 31, 2018 is set out in the table below.
|
|
As previously stated at
March 31,
2018
|
Increase/ (Decrease)
|
As restated at March 31,
2018
|
|
US$'000
|
US$'000
|
US$'000
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
Borrowings, current portion
|
24,157
|
2,770
|
26,927
|
Borrowings, non-current portion
|
103,018
|
4,879
|
107,897
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
Capital contribution
|
60,852
|
(7,649)
|
53,203
The adjustments have no impact on profit nor cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2017 nor for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The repayment terms, rates and amounts payable pursuant to the loan agreements are unchanged.
As previously announced on August 13, 2018, debt, which includes borrowings and finance lease liabilities, was US$134.5 million at June 30, 2018, a reduction of US$2.8 million compared to debt of US$137.3 million at March 31, 2018.
All amounts are in US dollars.
Contact Information
|
Avesoro Resources Inc.
Geoff Eyre / Nick Smith
Tel: +44(0) 20 3405 9160
|
|
Camarco
(IR / Financial PR)
Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis
Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980
|
finnCap
(Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
Christopher Raggett / Scott Mathieson / Camille Gochez
Tel: +44(0) 20 7220 0500
|
Berenberg
(Joint Broker)
Matthew Armitt / Sara MacGrath / James Brooks
Tel: +44(0) 20 3207 7800
|
Hannam & Partners (Advisory) LLP
(Joint Broker)
Rupert Fane / Ingo Hofmaier / Ernest Bell
Tel: +44(0) 20 7907 8500
