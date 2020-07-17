AVEVA : DORIS Group, AVEVA and Schneider Electric Join Forces to Create Digital Twin Alliance

Three Leading Organizations Combine Expertise to Bring Digital Twins to Life, Creating Added Value and Delivering Full Support Across the Asset Lifecycle

LONDON, UK 17th July 2020 - DORIS Group, global Engineering and Project Management company in the energy industry, Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, and AVEVA a global leader in engineering and industrial software, have agreed to develop a strategic partnership to deliver Digital Twin technology for the upstream oil and gas markets. These new solutions will support the goals of oil & gas organizations to improve asset performance, increase sustainability and maximize return on capital on projects.

The three companies will combine offerings to bring engineering capabilities, an asset lifecycle software solution and digital specialization in order to create a fully formed digital twin to serve as a backbone for improving performance for the upstream sector. The new solution will:

Bring new assets on stream faster through the use of cloud-enabled software that improves collaboration and increases engineering efficiencies

Deliver enhanced safety leading to better business outcomes

Improve traceability through a single point of accountability

Enable remote operations and production assurance through a fully functional Living Digital Twin that mirrors all aspects of the operating asset

Partnering to Create a Unique New Offering that Addresses Customer Challenges

Oil & Gas owner operators have struggled to go digital due to the lack of a structured offering and orchestration as no single vendor currently delivers what is required to achieve this. Large amounts of data of various types, from different sources is another challenge they face, often leading to data inaccuracy and incompatibility, as well as difficulties in organizing that data and identifying trends.

Similarly, the oil & gas sector is under considerable pressure to quantify, track and reduce CO2 emissions as well as reduce overall pollution - this can be even more difficult with limited monitoring, no established method and no data-driven decision making.

Together, DORIS, AVEVA and Schneider Electric will offer a structured digital and collaborative solution across the lifecycle of projects that will help oil & gas owner operators address many of these challenges.

Christophe Debouvry, CEO of DORIS Group, stated, 'DORIS Group is excited to be strategically partnering with Schneider Electric and AVEVA in this unique venture which will allow us to accelerate the building out of our digital transformation strategy. Combining our complementary expertise will go a long way to providing a powerful enabler to offer our customers embarking on their digital transformational journeys with optimized solutions throughout their assets lifecycle.'

Craig Hayman, CEO AVEVA, also commented, 'Leaders driving the next wave of transformation are moving quickly and that's why this partnership with Schneider Electric and DORIS Group is so opportune. Our common aim is to support organizations on their digital journey especially in the current environment, helping them accelerate the use of digital technology, realize the value of a digital twin and also work towards a more sustainable future. It's never been easier to begin a digital transformation program, as access to cloud computing, great connectivity, a merged edge and enterprise combined with analytics and machine learning, means that the ability to digitally drive productivity improvements into the industrial world is now unprecedented.'

Christopher Dartnell, President Oil & Gas and Petrochemicals at Schneider Electric, commented, 'This partnership is in line with Schneider Electric's objectives around Digitization and Energy Transition and we will bring our expertise in both energy and process efficiency to the industry. Our goal is to support customers looking to adopt a digital twin model, by offering our experience to facilitate the overall digital transformation for our clients enable them to improve lifecycle performance and safe operations while also making their operations more sustainable.'

About DORIS Group:

DORIS is a global Engineering and Project Management company in the energy industry headquartered in Paris, France. It has four main activities: Engineering Oil & Gas, Renewables, Asset Management and Technical Assistance. DORIS has 1,000 employees, present on every continent. With an experience of 55 years and more than 100 world firsts, DORIS is the reference in engineering for the energy industry. For more details visit: www.dorisgroup.com

About Schneider Electric:

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

About AVEVA:

AVEVA is a global leader in engineering and industrial software driving digital transformation across the entire asset and operations life cycle of capital-intensive industries. The company's engineering, planning and operations, asset performance, and monitoring and control solutions deliver proven results to over 16,000 customers across the globe. Its customers are supported by the largest industrial software ecosystem, including 4,200 partners and 5,700 certified developers. AVEVA is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with over 4,400 employees at 80 locations in over 40 countries.

