AVEVA Group plc

AVEVA GROUP PLC

(AVV)
AVEVA : Announces New Sustainable Software Capabilities for Ship Engineering and Design

02/11/2020 | 08:28am EST
New Release of AVEVA E3D™ Design Software to Comply with International Maritime Organization's 2020 New Regulations Press Release


CAMBRIDGE, UK, 11 February 2019 - AVEVA, global leader in engineering and industrial software, today announced an important update to its AVEVA E3D™ design software that addresses the specific needs of the marine sector.

Designed with the most up-to-date user interface principles and best practices, intuitive and easy to use AVEVA E3D™ Design software combines the latest three-dimensional graphics and user interface technologies with state-of-the-art data management.

This software increases shipping vessel design and accelerates retrofits of ships to reduce emissions. The new capabilities demonstrate AVEVA's continued proactive innovation for the International Maritime Organization's new emissions regulations, IMO 2020, providing new tools to anticipate market needs and offering new capabilities and greater efficiency.

AVEVA Delivers Greater Efficiency for Ship Engineering and Design

Technology for new shipping vessels is rapidly changing as companies consolidate, regulations become ever more rigorous and shipyards globally face challenges from increasing competition.

Shipbuilding excellence is heavily reliant on design-to-production, agility and efficiency across all project streams, effective resource management and design quality leading to right-first-time, error-free production.

AVEVA's new capabilities tailored to the marine sector will address these requirements and also include the first release of the AVEVA Hull Basic Design Module. This module is used for the preliminary design of a ship's hull structure, and supports key decisions regarding naval architectural characteristics, space management, outfitting design and drawings. AVEVA's new module represents the most integrated 3D environment for working with as-built and as-designed data in the marine market.

Ravi Gopinath, COO, AVEVA, said: "With this latest software release, AVEVA is responding to the ever-growing and changing needs of ship owners and shipyards the world over. Meeting sustainability goals, maximizing business agility and improving operational performance calls for integrated design and engineering tools that can streamline the process, improve speed and remove cost and complexity to rapidly address these market imperatives. Using our new software, marine operators will now be able to realize up to 40% gains in engineering efficiency while moving to operating paradigms that will ultimately help protect the environment."

AVEVA is the market leader in three-dimensional design and engineering software and works with the world's top 10 shipyards and vessel owners. This latest software innovation builds on the recent AVEVA Unified Engineering launch which introduced capabilities bringing together design and engineering data with 3D design tools for industrial users.

Note to Editors:

Organizations, globally, are already deploying AVEVA Unified Shipbuilding including:

Other shipyards using AVEVA E3D Design for retrofit projects are SAAB KOCKUMS, CHINA MERCHANT HEAVY INDUSTRIES, KONGSBERG MARITIME.
About AVEVA:
AVEVA is a global leader in engineering and industrial software driving digital transformation across the entire asset and operations life cycle of capital-intensive industries. The company's engineering, planning and operations, asset performance, and monitoring and control solutions deliver proven results to over 16,000 customers across the globe. Its customers are supported by the largest industrial software ecosystem, including 4,200 partners and 5,700 certified developers. AVEVA is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with over 4,400 employees at 80 locations in over 40 countries. For more details visit: www.aveva.com Copyright © 2020 AVEVA Solutions Limited. All rights reserved. AVEVA Solutions Limited is owned by AVEVA Group plc. AVEVA, the AVEVA logos and AVEVA product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of AVEVA Group plc or its subsidiaries in the United Kingdom and other countries. Other brands and products names are the trademarks of their respective companies.
ENQUIRIES:

AVEVA Media Contacts

Rose Bambi
Director Global PR and External Communications
Tel: +44 (0) 7770 442 955
rose.bambi@aveva.com

Lena Ahad
Senior Director, Strategic Communications
FTI Consulting
Tel: +44 (0) 7790 366 997
lena.ahad@fticonsulting.com

Disclaimer

Aveva Group plc published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 13:27:04 UTC
