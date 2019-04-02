AVEVA : Delivers Increased Customer Flexibility and Financial Returns Through Aveva Connect Cloud Innovation And AVEVA Flex Subscription Programme
0
04/02/2019 | 06:17pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE
AVEVA Delivers Increased Customer Flexibility and Financial Returns Through AVEVA Connect Cloud Innovation and AVEVA Flex Subscription Programme
Hannover Messe, Germany, 2 April 2019 - AVEVA, a global leader in engineering and industrial software, today announced significant advances to itsindustry-leadingcloud portfolio and subscription programme that will dramatically accelerate industrial digital transformation. New capabilities such as cloud visualisation, Operator Training Simulation (OTS), and condition management, combined with a choice of flexible subscription models, empower users to adopt transformative technologies more quickly and easily than ever before.
AVEVA Connect, a cloud-based digital transformation hub, enables customers to seamlessly access AVEVA's rich software portfolio, enabling digitalisation of design, build, operations and maintenance processes across a wide range of industries. Over the past year, AVEVA Connect has launched eight new cloud-enabled offers, more than 75 updates to its digital services including the launch of cloud OTS, visualisation and condition management capabilities, and grown to support over 5,500 daily users.
AVEVA CEO Craig Hayman said: "Driven by the rapid and profound digital transformation of industries AVEVA has been investing heavily in innovation. By harnessing edge, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and AR/VR technologies, customers are accelerating their digital transformation. AVEVA's innovative solutions quickly unify assets, people and processes in a combined, contextually-aware digital environment. Combined with new flexible commercial and deployment options we are enabling strong financial returns and business value for users."
Total OLEUMhas benefitted from AVEVA's revolutionary cloud- based operator training systems. Stéphane Rémy, Vice President Total Learning Solutions said: "Major oil and gas companies, like ours, must innovate and adapt themselves to new conditions for sustainable growth. As such, Total is always looking for improvement of safety, operational excellence, availability of assets, ROI, and competitiveness of our industrial sites. We wanted to make use of the new solutions provided by the digital revolution."
AVEVA's new subscription programme, AVEVA Flex, presents a new dimension in edge-to-cloud integration, with advanced HMI visualisation, operations control and information management, manufacturing execution and asset performance capabilities. With subscription-based,feature-rich software tiers, AVEVA Flex offers
a broad range of flexibility in the purchase, design, and utilisation of industrial software solutions.
"As industry continues its digital transformation journey, there is a need for solutions that provide the user with a single version of the truth and keep operations state-of-the-art and future- proofed," according to Craig Resnick, Vice President, ARC Advisory Group. "AVEVA Flex eliminates traditional barriers to adoption
by ensuring that customers can choose from a scalable set of solutions which are cyber-secure, based on industry standards, and support full asset and operations life cycle capabilities such as design, visualisation, supervisory control, AI, AR/VR, MES, asset performance, maintenance and condition management while only paying for the capabilities needed today. This simplifies consumption of new capabilities and helps make digital transformation more easily digestible."
Flexible access to AVEVA's comprehensive software portfolio, as- and-when it's needed, helps customers drive digital transformation by bringing together a blend of on-premise investments with secure and reliable cloud-based capabilities, arming customers with actionable intelligence, faster and more accurately than ever before.
Among the first to take up the new AVEVA Flex subscription programme, Giovanni Borinelli - General Manager from Italian Steelmaker NLMK Verona, said: "For us to compete in today's volatile market, we need a trusted partner who can help us master our digital transformation. The technical and commercial flexibility that AVEVA Flex provides is fundamental to that change and will help us remain agile and successful into the future."
About AVEVA
AVEVA is a global leader in engineering and industrial software driving digital transformation across the entire asset and operations life cycle of capital-intensive industries.
The company's engineering, planning and operations, asset performance, and monitoring and control solutions deliver proven results to over 16,000 customers across the globe. Its customers are supported by the largest industrial software ecosystem, including 4,200 partners and 5,700 certified developers. AVEVA is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with over 4,400 employees at 80 locations in over 40 countries.