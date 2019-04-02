Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  AVEVA Group plc    AVV   GB00BBG9VN75

AVEVA GROUP PLC

(AVV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AVEVA : Delivers Increased Customer Flexibility and Financial Returns Through Aveva Connect Cloud Innovation And AVEVA Flex Subscription Programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 06:17pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

AVEVA Delivers Increased Customer Flexibility and Financial Returns Through AVEVA Connect Cloud Innovation and AVEVA Flex Subscription Programme

Hannover Messe, Germany, 2 April 2019 - AVEVA, a global leader in engineering and industrial software, today announced significant advances to itsindustry-leadingcloud portfolio and subscription programme that will dramatically accelerate industrial digital transformation. New capabilities such as cloud visualisation, Operator Training Simulation (OTS), and condition management, combined with a choice of flexible subscription models, empower users to adopt transformative technologies more quickly and easily than ever before.

AVEVA Connect, a cloud-based digital transformation hub, enables customers to seamlessly access AVEVA's rich software portfolio, enabling digitalisation of design, build, operations and maintenance processes across a wide range of industries. Over the past year, AVEVA Connect has launched eight new cloud-enabled offers, more than 75 updates to its digital services including the launch of cloud OTS, visualisation and condition management capabilities, and grown to support over 5,500 daily users.

AVEVA CEO Craig Hayman said: "Driven by the rapid and profound digital transformation of industries AVEVA has been investing heavily in innovation. By harnessing edge, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and AR/VR technologies, customers are accelerating their digital transformation. AVEVA's innovative solutions quickly unify assets, people and processes in a combined, contextually-aware digital environment. Combined with new flexible commercial and deployment options we are enabling strong financial returns and business value for users."

Total OLEUMhas benefitted from AVEVA's revolutionary cloud- based operator training systems. Stéphane Rémy, Vice President Total Learning Solutions said: "Major oil and gas companies, like ours, must innovate and adapt themselves to new conditions for sustainable growth. As such, Total is always looking for improvement of safety, operational excellence, availability of assets, ROI, and competitiveness of our industrial sites. We wanted to make use of the new solutions provided by the digital revolution."

AVEVA's new subscription programme, AVEVA Flex, presents a new dimension in edge-to-cloud integration, with advanced HMI visualisation, operations control and information management, manufacturing execution and asset performance capabilities. With subscription-based,feature-rich software tiers, AVEVA Flex offers

a broad range of flexibility in the purchase, design, and utilisation of industrial software solutions.

"As industry continues its digital transformation journey, there is a need for solutions that provide the user with a single version of the truth and keep operations state-of-the-art and future- proofed," according to Craig Resnick, Vice President, ARC Advisory Group. "AVEVA Flex eliminates traditional barriers to adoption

by ensuring that customers can choose from a scalable set of solutions which are cyber-secure, based on industry standards, and support full asset and operations life cycle capabilities such as design, visualisation, supervisory control, AI, AR/VR, MES, asset performance, maintenance and condition management while only paying for the capabilities needed today. This simplifies consumption of new capabilities and helps make digital transformation more easily digestible."

Flexible access to AVEVA's comprehensive software portfolio, as- and-when it's needed, helps customers drive digital transformation by bringing together a blend of on-premise investments with secure and reliable cloud-based capabilities, arming customers with actionable intelligence, faster and more accurately than ever before.

Among the first to take up the new AVEVA Flex subscription programme, Giovanni Borinelli - General Manager from Italian Steelmaker NLMK Verona, said: "For us to compete in today's volatile market, we need a trusted partner who can help us master our digital transformation. The technical and commercial flexibility that AVEVA Flex provides is fundamental to that change and will help us remain agile and successful into the future."

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in engineering and industrial software driving digital transformation across the entire asset and operations life cycle of capital-intensive industries.

The company's engineering, planning and operations, asset performance, and monitoring and control solutions deliver proven results to over 16,000 customers across the globe. Its customers are supported by the largest industrial software ecosystem, including 4,200 partners and 5,700 certified developers. AVEVA is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with over 4,400 employees at 80 locations in over 40 countries.

Copyright © 2019 AVEVA Group plc and its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. All product names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective holders.

Connect with AVEVA:

AVEVA Global Media Contact:

@avevagroup

Rosey Cox

www.linkedin.com/company/aveva

Senior Communications Manager

www.youtube.com/avevagroup

rosey.cox@aveva.com

www.aveva.com

Tel: +44 (0) 7771 540766

Disclaimer

Aveva Group plc published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 22:16:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVEVA GROUP PLC
06:17pAVEVA : Delivers Increased Customer Flexibility and Financial Returns Through Av..
PU
01/21AVEVA : Director Appointment
PU
01/03AVEVA GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018Royal Mail seen dropping out of top British stock index
RE
2018AVEVA : Announces New Global Agreement with KBR
PU
2018AVEVA : first-half profit rises 54 percent, confident on outlook
RE
2018AVEVA : Appoints Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Continued Business Growth
PU
2018Computacenter tumbles 20 percent on muted fourth quarter forecast
RE
2018AVEVA : Trading Update and Notice of Results
PU
2018AVEVA : Partners with TOMRA to Lead Digital Transformation of Fresh Produce Indu..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 749 M
EBIT 2019 155 M
Net income 2019 55,7 M
Finance 2019 128 M
Yield 2019 1,31%
P/E ratio 2019 72,69
P/E ratio 2020 50,95
EV / Sales 2019 6,86x
EV / Sales 2020 6,39x
Capitalization 5 261 M
Chart AVEVA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
AVEVA Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVEVA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 28,3  GBP
Spread / Average Target -13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Hayman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip Stanley Aiken Chairman
Ravi Gopinath Chief Operating Officer
James Singer Kidd CFO, Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Andrew McCloskey Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVEVA GROUP PLC34.79%6 786
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION26.07%125 560
ACCENTURE25.04%112 204
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES7.32%108 571
VMWARE, INC.34.39%73 989
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING23.60%69 587
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About