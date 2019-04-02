AVEVA : Delivers Increased Customer Flexibility and Financial Returns Through Aveva Connect Cloud Innovation And AVEVA Flex Subscription Programme

Hannover Messe, Germany, 2 April 2019 - AVEVA, a global leader in engineering and industrial software, today announced significant advances to itsindustry-leadingcloud portfolio and subscription programme that will dramatically accelerate industrial digital transformation. New capabilities such as cloud visualisation, Operator Training Simulation (OTS), and condition management, combined with a choice of flexible subscription models, empower users to adopt transformative technologies more quickly and easily than ever before.

AVEVA Connect, a cloud-based digital transformation hub, enables customers to seamlessly access AVEVA's rich software portfolio, enabling digitalisation of design, build, operations and maintenance processes across a wide range of industries. Over the past year, AVEVA Connect has launched eight new cloud-enabled offers, more than 75 updates to its digital services including the launch of cloud OTS, visualisation and condition management capabilities, and grown to support over 5,500 daily users.

AVEVA CEO Craig Hayman said: "Driven by the rapid and profound digital transformation of industries AVEVA has been investing heavily in innovation. By harnessing edge, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and AR/VR technologies, customers are accelerating their digital transformation. AVEVA's innovative solutions quickly unify assets, people and processes in a combined, contextually-aware digital environment. Combined with new flexible commercial and deployment options we are enabling strong financial returns and business value for users."

Total OLEUMhas benefitted from AVEVA's revolutionary cloud- based operator training systems. Stéphane Rémy, Vice President Total Learning Solutions said: "Major oil and gas companies, like ours, must innovate and adapt themselves to new conditions for sustainable growth. As such, Total is always looking for improvement of safety, operational excellence, availability of assets, ROI, and competitiveness of our industrial sites. We wanted to make use of the new solutions provided by the digital revolution."

AVEVA's new subscription programme, AVEVA Flex, presents a new dimension in edge-to-cloud integration, with advanced HMI visualisation, operations control and information management, manufacturing execution and asset performance capabilities. With subscription-based,feature-rich software tiers, AVEVA Flex offers