AVEVA : Director Appointment

AVEVA GROUP PLC

Director Appointment

AVEVA Group plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Paula Dowdy as an independent Non-Executive Director, effective 1 February 2019. Paula is the Senior Vice President & General Manager EMEA for Illumina Inc., the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies.Prior to her appointment to Illumina in 2016, Paula worked for Cisco in a variety of senior sales, services and strategy roles, most recently as Senior Vice President for Cloud, Software and Managed Services. Paula also led the integration of the analytics and automation software acquisitions into the larger Cisco sales force and was the board observer for Cisco's investments.

Originally from the US, Paula has been in the UK since 1998. She holds an MBA from Pepperdine University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Berkeley. This is Paula's first Non-Executive position.

Chairman, Philip Aiken said:

'I am delighted to welcome Paula to the Board. Paula's international experience further strengthens the Board, which has a rich depth of technology, industry and financial expertise across our six Non-Executive Directors'.

