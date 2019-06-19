Log in
AVEVA : Husky Energy Selects AVEVA to Drive its Digital Transformation and Value Chain Optimization

06/19/2019

PRESS RELEASE

Husky Energy Selects AVEVA to Drive its Digital Transformation and Value Chain Optimization

Cambridge, 19 June 2019- AVEVA, a global leader in engineering and industrial software, has signed an agreement with Calgary-based integrated oil and gas company Husky Energy to deliver an end-to-end supply chain management solution for Husky's downstream business. The cloud-based solution will enable Husky to plan and schedule its enterprise value chain from crude supply to product distribution through a single and unified system.

"We have adopted our operating model to feature integrated optimization, increasing the total revenue and gross margin captured across the entire value chain," said Pat Conrath, Director of Optimization at Husky. "AVEVA's technology provides an enterprise cloud solution that enhances collaboration, agility and transparency across our value chain, helping us make decisions that deliver added value to the integrated business."

Husky identified a need to automate business processes, including integrating and standardizing its value chain activities across the downstream business. AVEVA's Spiral Unified Supply Chain Management solution will enable Husky's team to plan and schedule its end-to-end downstream value chain.

"All too often, embedded process silos based on point solutions cost companies both time and profitability. AVEVA's comprehensive software portfolio gives our clients the highest levels of efficiency and enables true value chain optimisation," said Harpreet Gulati, Vice President of Planning and Operations at AVEVA.

AVEVA's Spiral Unified Supply Chain Management is designed to address each component of the value chain, from feedstock data management, trading, production planning and network optimisation, to scheduling and performance monitoring. Visit our website to learn more about Spiral Unified Supply Chain Management.

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in engineering and industrial software driving digital transformation across the entire asset and operations life cycle of capital-intensive industries.

The company's engineering, planning and operations, asset performance, and monitoring and control solutions deliver proven results to over 16,000 customers across the globe. Its customers are supported by the largest industrial software ecosystem, including 4,200 partners and 5,700 certified developers. AVEVA is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with over 4,400 employees at 80 locations in over 40 countries.

Copyright © 2019 AVEVA Group plc and its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. All product names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective holders.

Connect with AVEVA:

AVEVA Media Contacts:

@avevagroup

Archetype for AVEVA

www.linkedin.com/company/aveva

Megan Malarkey

Tel: +1 212.331.8403

www.youtube.com/avevagroup

megan.malarkey@archetype.co

FTI Consulting LLP

www.aveva.com

Edward Bridges / Dwight Burden

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Disclaimer

Aveva Group plc published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 07:58:05 UTC
NameTitle
Craig Hayman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip Stanley Aiken Chairman
Ravi Gopinath Chief Operating Officer
James Singer Kidd CFO, Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Andrew McCloskey Head-Research & Development
