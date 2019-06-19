AVEVA : Husky Energy Selects AVEVA to Drive its Digital Transformation and Value Chain Optimization

Cambridge, 19 June 2019- AVEVA, a global leader in engineering and industrial software, has signed an agreement with Calgary-based integrated oil and gas company Husky Energy to deliver an end-to-end supply chain management solution for Husky's downstream business. The cloud-based solution will enable Husky to plan and schedule its enterprise value chain from crude supply to product distribution through a single and unified system.

"We have adopted our operating model to feature integrated optimization, increasing the total revenue and gross margin captured across the entire value chain," said Pat Conrath, Director of Optimization at Husky. "AVEVA's technology provides an enterprise cloud solution that enhances collaboration, agility and transparency across our value chain, helping us make decisions that deliver added value to the integrated business."

Husky identified a need to automate business processes, including integrating and standardizing its value chain activities across the downstream business. AVEVA's Spiral Unified Supply Chain Management solution will enable Husky's team to plan and schedule its end-to-end downstream value chain.

"All too often, embedded process silos based on point solutions cost companies both time and profitability. AVEVA's comprehensive software portfolio gives our clients the highest levels of efficiency and enables true value chain optimisation," said Harpreet Gulati, Vice President of Planning and Operations at AVEVA.