AVEVA GROUP PLC

AVEVA GROUP PLC

(AVV)
AVEVA : Jennifer Allerton Recognized as one of the 100 Most Influential Women in Engineering

0
10/17/2019 | 04:09am EDT
Press Release

CAMBRIDGE, UK, 17th October 2019- Jennifer Allerton, non-executive director at AVEVA, has today been announced as one of the top 100 Most Influential Women in the Engineering Sector.

The list, produced by board appointments firm Inclusive Boards in partnership with the Financial Times, will be officially released at the Inclusive Boards: Women in Engineering Leadership Conference on October 22nd 2019.

Inclusive Boards will also publish extensive research into engineering in the UK as well as the results of their diversity survey of the UK's top 500 engineering firms by revenue.

Development Director Elizabeth Oni-Iyiola said:

'Engineers have an impact on almost every area of our day-to-day lives. Ms. Allerton and those featured today are role models who inspire those around them and demonstrate leadership and influence in the work that they do.'

Patrick Clarke, Director of Network Operations at UK Power Networks and judge for the list said:

'I am personally inspired but not at all surprised by the tremendous talent on the Women in Engineering list. Sadly, there are still plenty of people who will be surprised due to a mind-set which say Engineering equals males not females. I took part as a judge because I wanted to be inspired.'

Craig Hayman, CEO at AVEVA said:

'Congratulations to Jennifer on her success and recognition today as one of the 100 most influential women in engineering! I greatly commend this joint initiative between Inclusive Boards and the Financial Times. Gender must not be a barrier to senior leadership positions in technology. Diversity and inclusion are essential to AVEVA's long term success and we are honored to have Jennifer as a board member.'

Those featured include senior leaders from top engineering firms such as Amey, Arup, BAE Systems, and Laing O'Rourke.

About Inclusive Boards:Inclusive Boards are the UK's leading board appointments firm, specializing in attracting high level diverse talent through a network of over 60,000 professionals. They operate across sectors including sport, to charities and social investment. Inclusive Boards' cutting-edge research has featured in the Independent, Guardian, Daily Mail and more.

Inclusive Boards have also conducted a detailed diversity survey, analyzing the gender, ethnicity, age profiles, and educational and socioeconomic backgrounds of Boards, directors and executives of the UK's 500 largest engineering firms by revenue.

The list has been published today and will officially launch at the Inclusive Boards: Women in Engineering Leadership Conference in Central London on October 22nd, hosted by expert in gender and diversity issues in STEM, Dr Jan Peters. Inclusive Boards are the UK's Executive Diversity Experts with a network of over 60,000 diverse professionals across the STEM, sport, not-for-profit and public sectors. www.inclusiveboards.co.uk

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in engineering and industrial software driving digital transformation across the entire asset and operations life cycle of capital-intensive industries. The company's engineering, planning and operations, asset performance, and monitoring and control solutions deliver proven results to over 16,000 customers across the globe. Its customers are supported by the largest industrial software ecosystem, including 4,200 partners and 5,700 certified developers. AVEVA is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with over 4,400 employees at 80 locations in over 40 countries. For more details visit: www.aveva.com

Connect with AVEVA:

@avevagroup

www.linkedin.com/company/aveva

www.youtube.com/avevagroup

www.aveva.com

ENQUIRIES:

AVEVA Media Contacts

Rose Bambi
Director Global PR and External Communications
Tel: +44 (0) 7917 554382
[email protected]

Disclaimer

Aveva Group plc published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 08:08:04 UTC
