AVEVA GROUP PLC
AVEVA : Partners with TOMRA to Lead Digital Transformation of Fresh Produce Industry

10/18/2018

PRESS RELEASE

AVEVA Partners with TOMRA to Lead Digital Transformation of Fresh Produce Industry

OEM partnership to embed Wonderware by AVEVA in packhouse solutions to improve operator performance and efficiency

Cambridge, 18 October 2018- AVEVA, a global leader in engineering and industrial software, today announced a new partnership with TOMRA to embed SCADA technology in sensor-based sorting and packhouse solutions for the fresh produce industry. This agreement unlocks greater operator performance, visibility and efficiency with TOMRA and Compac equipment.

Today's global marketplace puts tremendous pressure on those operating within the end-to-end food value chain to deliver greater performance, efficiency and safety. Technology investments in automation, control, and data-driven decision support can help overcome these challenges.

"An AVEVA and TOMRA partnership combines the most advanced automation technology and best practices to deliver a step change in next-generation packhouse operations. AVEVA brings vast experience of industrial automation across multiple verticals," said Mike Riley, Head of TOMRA Food Grading. "Compac, now part of TOMRA, has decades of global packhouse operational experience which is now being applied to the AVEVA platform."

Sam Parnagian, Vice President of Operations at Fowler Packing, one of the largest packers of citrus in the US, commented, "Continued success for our company will be influenced by effective use of the latest technology to improve automation, control, and decision-making. It's a key focus area for us and we've seen significant performance and efficiency improvements from recent automation projects. We welcome the partnership between AVEVA and Compac to advance automation in the packhouse."

The first Compac product resulting from this partnership is Smartline™, which is built on Wonderware by AVEVA. Smartline features an operational dashboard for visualisation of line performance and an intuitive user interface designed to facilitate line control for packhouses of all sizes.

Kaiaponi Farms in New Zealand is a leading grower and post-harvest service provider. General Manager Scott Wilson said, "We pride ourselves on using the latest technology to improve operational performance, so we jumped at the chance to work withCompacon this new enhancement. Our line operators were wary of the new system at first, but found it was intuitive and easy to learn. Smartline's clear visual information and responsive controls help keep the line running at capacity, so we can focus on getting the best results for our growers, our customers, and our business."

"AVEVA's world-class industrial solution portfolio has the technology, scale and performance to meet the growing digital requirements of today's food and beverage industry," said Rashesh Mody, Senior Vice President, AVEVA. "Partnering with TOMRA provides a future proof solution to take advantage of the Industrial IoT to collect all the data necessary to improve performance and efficiency."

AVEVA Media Contacts:aveva.com

linkedin.com/ company/aveva

@avevagroup

Gordon Benzie

Director Public & Analyst Relationsgordon.benzie@aveva.com| Tel.: +1 (949) 639 1662

For Europe-based Inquiries:

Rosey Cox

Senior Communications Managerrosey.cox@aveva.com| Tel: +44 (0) 7771 540766

For India-based Inquiries:

Lucy Dass

Corporate Communications Business Partner - Indialucy.dass@aveva.com| Tel: +91 91000 51272

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in engineering and industrial software, driving digital transformation across the entire asset and operational life cycle of capital-intensive industries. The company's engineering, planning and operations, asset performance, and monitoring and control solutions deliver proven results to over 16,000 customers across the globe. Its customers are supported by the largest industrial software ecosystem, including 4,200 partners and 5,700 certified developers. AVEVA is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with over 4,400 employees at 80 locations in over 40 countries.

About Compac & TOMRA

Compac provides integrated post-harvest solutions and services to the global fresh produce industry using the world's most advanced grading technology. Combining industry leading solutions with award-winning grading platforms like Spectrim, the company's mission is to enable its customers to improve returns, gain operational efficiencies, and ensure a safe food supply via smart, usable technologies. To achieve this, Compac operates centers of excellence, regional offices and manufacturing locations within the United States, Europe, South America, Asia, Africa and Australasia. For further information about Compac, please seewww.compacsort.com.

Compac is a member of the TOMRA Group that was founded on innovation in 1972 that began with design, manufacturing and sale of reverse vending machines (RVMs) for automated collection of used beverage containers. Today, TOMRA has ~90,000 installations in over 80 markets worldwide and had total revenues of ~7,4 billion NOK in 2017. The Group employs ~3,550 globally and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. (OSE: TOM). The TOMRA Group continues to innovate and provide cutting-edge solutions for optimal resource productivity within two main business areas: Collection Solutions (reverse vending and material recovery) and Sorting Solutions (recycling, mining and food sorting). For further information about TOMRA, please seewww.tomra.com.

Disclaimer

Aveva Group plc published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 14:07:13 UTC
