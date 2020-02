Financials (SGD) Sales 2020 34,1 M EBIT 2020 6,85 M Net income 2020 5,79 M Finance 2020 39,0 M Yield 2020 4,98% P/E ratio 2020 12,6x P/E ratio 2021 12,1x EV / Sales2020 0,89x EV / Sales2021 0,75x Capitalization 69,3 M Technical analysis trends AVI-TECH ELECTRONICS LIMIT Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 2 Average target price 0,49 SGD Last Close Price 0,41 SGD Spread / Highest target 23,5% Spread / Average Target 19,8% Spread / Lowest Target 16,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Eng Hong Lim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Thiam Beng Khor Non-Executive Chairman Tai Meng Lim Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director Nin Choon Wang Chief Financial Officer Chung Meng Goh Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) AVI-TECH ELECTRONICS LIMITED -1.20% 50