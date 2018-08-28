Log in
AVI TECH ELECTRONICS LTD
Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Full Yearly Results

08/28/2018

Aug 28, 2018

Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 28, 2018 18:40
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG180828OTHRWXKS
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Adrian Chan Pengee
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attached.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 30/06/2018

Attachments

  1. Attachment 2 (Size: 85,896 bytes)
  2. Attachment 1 (Size: 113,712 bytes)

Disclaimer

Avi-Tech Electronics Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 10:46:04 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2018 35,2 M
EBIT 2018 5,70 M
Net income 2018 5,00 M
Finance 2018 24,1 M
Yield 2018 5,06%
P/E ratio 2018 13,17
P/E ratio 2019 9,88
EV / Sales 2018 1,29x
EV / Sales 2019 1,14x
Capitalization 69,6 M
Chart AVI TECH ELECTRONICS LTD
Avi Tech Electronics Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AVI TECH ELECTRONICS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,43  SGD
Spread / Average Target 8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eng Hong Lim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thiam Beng Khor Non-Executive Chairman
Tai Meng Lim Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Nin Choon Wang Chief Financial Officer
Chung Meng Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVI TECH ELECTRONICS LTD-14.58%51
ASML HOLDING20.15%87 696
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD-10.12%28 429
FORTIVE CORPORATION10.75%27 939
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-6.31%27 176
QORVO19.56%9 951
