Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Full Yearly Results
08/28/2018 | 12:47pm CEST
Aug 28, 2018
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Aug 28, 2018 18:40
New
Full Yearly Results
SG180828OTHRWXKS
Adrian Chan Pengee
Company Secretary
Please refer to the attached.
30/06/2018
Attachment 2 (Size: 85,896 bytes)
Attachment 1 (Size: 113,712 bytes)
Avi-Tech Electronics Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 10:46:04 UTC
Sales 2018
35,2 M
EBIT 2018
5,70 M
Net income 2018
5,00 M
Finance 2018
24,1 M
Yield 2018
5,06%
P/E ratio 2018
13,17
P/E ratio 2019
9,88
EV / Sales 2018
1,29x
EV / Sales 2019
1,14x
Capitalization
69,6 M
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
0,43 SGD
Spread / Average Target
8,9%
