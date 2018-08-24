Avia : AB “Avia Solutions Group” – Notice on sale of UAB “Laserpas” shares

Log in
AVIA SOLUTIONS GROUP AB    ASGG   LT0000128381

AVIA SOLUTIONS GROUP AB (ASGG)
08/24/2018 | 06:57pm CEST

AB 'Avia Solutions Group' (the Company) hereby announces that on 22 August 2018 the Company sold its 50% (fifty percent) of shares in a consultancy startup UAB 'Laserpas' (a private limited liability company, incorporated and existing under the laws of the Republic of Lithuania, legal entity code 302644356, having its registered office atSmolensko g. 10-100, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania) to the management of UAB 'Laserpas'.

Source of information: Warsaw Stock Exchange

Giedrius Karsokas
Corporate Affairs Director
giedrius.karsokas@aviasg.comtel. +37063100959

Disclaimer

AB Avia Solutions Group published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 16:56:02 UTC
