Avia : AB “Avia Solutions Group” – Notice on sale of UAB “Laserpas” shares

AB 'Avia Solutions Group' (the Company) hereby announces that on 22 August 2018 the Company sold its 50% (fifty percent) of shares in a consultancy startup UAB 'Laserpas' (a private limited liability company, incorporated and existing under the laws of the Republic of Lithuania, legal entity code 302644356, having its registered office atSmolensko g. 10-100, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania) to the management of UAB 'Laserpas'.

Source of information: Warsaw Stock Exchange

Giedrius Karsokas

Corporate Affairs Director

giedrius.karsokas@aviasg.comtel. +37063100959