Avia : FL Technics to open Line maintenance station in Dubai

FL Technics, a global provider of integrated aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul services, a part of Avia Solutions Group, has just signed a joint operations agreement to open an EASA certified Line maintenance station in Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Just recently, FL Technics representatives signed the agreement with local partners which entitles them to start the establishment process for the station. The newly established station in DXB will be operational in the second half of April 2019. The EASA certified center will be providing line maintenance services to foreign and local airlines with work scope of up to DY/WY check and defect rectification.

'This is a great milestone for FL Technics. Middle East is one of the fastest growing aviation market in the world, despite China. And United Arab Emirates is in the center of it. Both Airbus and Boeing are forecasting a huge growth of the region for aviation. For example, Airbus is considering Dubai a second mega city for aviation in the world. It is extremely important for us to have a presence in one of the most rapidly growing aviation centers in the world, thus proving our foresights and strategic expansion goals on point,' says Zilvinas Lapinskas, CEO at FL Technics.

From the beginning of its operations, the Line maintenance station at DXB will provide services for Airbus A320 family aircraft and Boeing 737 CL/NG. Further on, in H2 of 2019, the capabilities of the station will be expanded to include Airbus A320 NEO, A330, Boeing B777 and B787 aircraft types.

'We are entering the third largest airport in the world by passenger's numbers. Establishing our operations in DXB will enable us to provide services to nearly all major airlines operating globally. Customers flying to Dubai International Airport will gain access to quality services and flexibility provided by FL Technics in a congested airport, enabling more options for prompt problem solving and in cases of an AOG,' explains Karolis Statkus, Head of Line Maintenance Department at FL Technics.

At the moment, FL Technics operates 35 Line maintenance stations around the world.